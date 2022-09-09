Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WTVC
Wanted felon captured in Hamilton County after evading Collegedale police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A wanted felon was captured by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after evading a Collegedale police officer and his K9 during a traffic stop, Collegedale police say. On their first day of service, Officer Shell and his canine partner Goose attempted to stop a vehicle in...
WTVC
Shooting near Erlanger Express Care sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting on Gunbarrel Road near Erlanger Express Care sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. Police say they were notified by a local hospital of a male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. When they...
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
WTVC
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
WAFF
Franklin Co. Tennessee Sheriff searching for homicide suspect
FRANKLIN Co, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that is a suspect in a criminal homicide. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Steve Henley is a suspect in a criminal homicide and was last seen on foot near Norwood Creek Rd.
WTVC
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
WTVCFOX
Recognize them? 'Tiara bandit,' accomplice sought in Catoosa County after storage burglary
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying 2 burglary suspects, one of whom chose some notable headgear while committing the crime. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page calls the man seen in surveillance photos the 'Tiara Bandit.'. The sheriff's office...
WTVCFOX
Single vehicle accident on I-24 sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A single vehicle accident on I-24 in Chattanooga sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says they were notified of a single-vehicle accident on the interstate with possible entrapment. When officers arrived they found the driver of one of...
WDEF
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
wvlt.tv
Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”...
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
WDEF
Polk County man dies in dog attack
OLD FORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull. Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand. When...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
Franklin County homicide suspect arrested twice in a matter of weeks, had lengthy criminal history
Family of the victim says they did all they could in this case with an order of protection in place against the suspect, who was arrested twice in just the last couple of weeks for violating it.
WDEF
Two Men Recognized for Heroism in Rustic Village Apartment Fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Fire Department Operations Chief Rick Boatwright was on his way to work when he saw black smoke billowing over Highway 58. The Rustic Village Apartment Complex was on fire, and emergency services had yet to arrive. But a civilian, Jimmy Franklin, was on the scene, trying...
WTVC
THP: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Marion County Saturday night
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Marion County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 24 in Jasper, Tennessee. Officials say a 2015 Audi Q5 was traveling eastbound on I-24 in the right lane.
WTVC
Chattanooga police investigating fatal crash on Fairview Rd. Saturday morning
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning at 7:13 a.m. It happened at the 5300 block of Fairview Rd. According to preliminary details, upon arrival, EMS pronounced the 36-year-old female victim dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with...
WTVCFOX
First responders in Chattanooga honor the victims of 9/11 Sunday
Hundreds of first responders and friends are gathered at AT&T Field to climb 110 floors of stairs to honor those who were lost on 9/11. This was the 9th annual event. “First responder community is a tight community as well know. It’s our way of remembering those brothers and sisters that we lost of 9/11" says Coffman.
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
