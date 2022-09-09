ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL
WTVCFOX

Single vehicle accident on I-24 sends man to hospital Monday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A single vehicle accident on I-24 in Chattanooga sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says they were notified of a single-vehicle accident on the interstate with possible entrapment. When officers arrived they found the driver of one of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
LAKE VIEW, AL
wvlt.tv

Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wabe.org

24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian

Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
UNADILLA, GA
WDEF

Polk County man dies in dog attack

OLD FORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull. Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand. When...
POLK COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Two Men Recognized for Heroism in Rustic Village Apartment Fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Fire Department Operations Chief Rick Boatwright was on his way to work when he saw black smoke billowing over Highway 58. The Rustic Village Apartment Complex was on fire, and emergency services had yet to arrive. But a civilian, Jimmy Franklin, was on the scene, trying...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

First responders in Chattanooga honor the victims of 9/11 Sunday

Hundreds of first responders and friends are gathered at AT&T Field to climb 110 floors of stairs to honor those who were lost on 9/11. This was the 9th annual event. “First responder community is a tight community as well know. It’s our way of remembering those brothers and sisters that we lost of 9/11" says Coffman.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
ROSSVILLE, GA
Outsider.com

Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield

This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA

