SALMON - A superfog warning has been issues for the moose wildfire area near Salmon Idaho. Superfog reduces visibility to less than three meters (ten feet). Superfog forms at the site of combustion when warm humid smoke from smoldering combustion mixes with cold humid air. It is sometimes referred to as “whiteout events”. Superfog is the most severe case of smoke-induced fog. Superfog may last for a few seconds to a few hours depending on the dryness of the ambient air. Thus, superfog may not last more than a few feet beyond the site of combustion or, under certain wind conditions, it may be carried several kilometers (miles).

SALMON, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO