NBCMontana
Moose Fire grows to 127,500 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning north of Salmon, Idaho now measures 127,500 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's up 871 acres from Monday. Hazy weather kept the helicopters grounded on Monday. Even though commanders say winds could be erratic, they are looking for cooler and possibly...
KTVB
Idaho forest fire update
The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 17,043 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared maps show significant growth on the northern portion of the Trail Ridge Fire burning 22 miles northwest of Wisdom. The fire now measures 17,043 acres. That's an increase of more than 2,000 acres from Monday's total. The daily flight log noted the following: "There...
Superfog alert issued for Moose Fire area near Salmon Idaho
SALMON - A superfog warning has been issues for the moose wildfire area near Salmon Idaho. Superfog reduces visibility to less than three meters (ten feet). Superfog forms at the site of combustion when warm humid smoke from smoldering combustion mixes with cold humid air. It is sometimes referred to as “whiteout events”. Superfog is the most severe case of smoke-induced fog. Superfog may last for a few seconds to a few hours depending on the dryness of the ambient air. Thus, superfog may not last more than a few feet beyond the site of combustion or, under certain wind conditions, it may be carried several kilometers (miles).
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Moose Fire causes more evacuations, moves toward Salmon
More areas north of Salmon near the Moose Fire were evacuated around 9 p.m. Wednesday as the fire crossed Ridge Road and moved downhill toward the city limits. It’s now within 3 miles of U.S. Highway 93 at Stormy Peak Road. Wednesday’s evacuations followed the previous day’s evacuation of...
NBCMontana
Evacuations ordered north of Salmon, Idaho
MISSOULA, Mont. — New evacuations are ordered north of Salmon, Idaho. The Salmon-Challis National Forest released the following alert. Moose Fire crossed the Ridge Road above the town of Salmon, Idaho at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. All residents in Zones 1 and 11 are in "GO" status. Zones 12...
Trail Ridge Fire at 10,874 acres; public meeting announced
A public meeting to discuss the Trail Ridge and Thompson Creek fires has been scheduled for Thursday evening in Sula.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker to bring a significant temperature drop
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Missoula, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Thursday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns. Breezy...
