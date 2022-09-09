ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johnny Zapp Desires a Music World With 'More Rock' and 'Less Assholes'

Of the many bands and musicians in the thriving Arizona music scene, Johnny Zapp might be the most recognized guitarist, especially if you consider his past work with A-list bands such as the Gin Blossoms and the disbanded Pistoleros. This week, he is celebrating the release of his latest album,...
Best Bites: At This Chandler Wine Bar, A Cocktail Steals the Spotlight

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but instead one specific and amazing dish or drink. These bites and sips have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that seriously are worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!
Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try

Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
Mint Dispensary in Guadalupe to Become First in Arizona to Open 24 Hours

Mint Cannabis made history in Guadalupe in March. Now, the cannabis operator is readying to score another Arizona first — also with its flagship store in Guadalupe. On September 8, the Guadalupe Town Council voted 4-1 to allow medical and recreational dispensaries to stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mint’s Guadalupe dispensary on South Priest Drive, the largest dispensary in the state, will become the first to remain open around the clock when the new zoning amendment takes effect in mid October.
Dialing It Up: Phoenix Radio Station KWSS Expands Its Reach to the East Valley

Local award-winning terrestrial radio station KWSS has expanded its reach to the East Valley. Station volunteer and on-air personality Dani Cutler says she is thrilled with this addition to the KWSS family. “We have always had a goal of bringing our unique mix of mainstream, classic, and independent music to...
At Tense Moment for Department, Michael Sullivan Takes Over Phoenix Police

As Michael Sullivan, the new Phoenix police chief, takes charge of the agency this week, he faces immense challenges: turmoil in leadership, a looming federal investigation, and pressure to expedite reforms. Sullivan began Monday after a hiring process largely shrouded from public view. On Wednesday, he spoke briefly with media...
