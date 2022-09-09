Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events and Festivals
This weekend's metro Phoenix food and drink events strike an unusual chord. Get ready to celebrate all things garlic or glass etching. Learn about bourbon, or sip on mezcal at our drink-focused happenings. Here are five events taking place in downtown Phoenix, Queen Creek, and Scottsdale this weekend, September 16...
Phoenix New Times
Johnny Zapp Desires a Music World With 'More Rock' and 'Less Assholes'
Of the many bands and musicians in the thriving Arizona music scene, Johnny Zapp might be the most recognized guitarist, especially if you consider his past work with A-list bands such as the Gin Blossoms and the disbanded Pistoleros. This week, he is celebrating the release of his latest album,...
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: At This Chandler Wine Bar, A Cocktail Steals the Spotlight
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but instead one specific and amazing dish or drink. These bites and sips have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that seriously are worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try
Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix New Times
Pizza and Pipes: Organ Stop Pizza Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Pie and Nostalgia
Situated on the bustling corner of Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa is a large building that sports a blue-and-yellow harlequin exterior. A faux-wood sign reads "Organ Stop Pizza." The name can be a bit confusing. It brings to mind the somewhat grim naming convention of infamous palaces of...
Phoenix New Times
Here’s Why Chars LIVE Wants to 'Rev Things Up' With Its Music Offerings
It’s a Wednesday night at Chars LIVE and renowned local R&B/funk vocalist Larry Bailey is onstage showing off his gorgeous pipes. As five musicians in his backing band lay down grooves, the singer croons along with the tune as his golden voice fills the sound system. The music is...
Phoenix New Times
Mint Dispensary in Guadalupe to Become First in Arizona to Open 24 Hours
Mint Cannabis made history in Guadalupe in March. Now, the cannabis operator is readying to score another Arizona first — also with its flagship store in Guadalupe. On September 8, the Guadalupe Town Council voted 4-1 to allow medical and recreational dispensaries to stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mint’s Guadalupe dispensary on South Priest Drive, the largest dispensary in the state, will become the first to remain open around the clock when the new zoning amendment takes effect in mid October.
Phoenix New Times
Dialing It Up: Phoenix Radio Station KWSS Expands Its Reach to the East Valley
Local award-winning terrestrial radio station KWSS has expanded its reach to the East Valley. Station volunteer and on-air personality Dani Cutler says she is thrilled with this addition to the KWSS family. “We have always had a goal of bringing our unique mix of mainstream, classic, and independent music to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix New Times
At Tense Moment for Department, Michael Sullivan Takes Over Phoenix Police
As Michael Sullivan, the new Phoenix police chief, takes charge of the agency this week, he faces immense challenges: turmoil in leadership, a looming federal investigation, and pressure to expedite reforms. Sullivan began Monday after a hiring process largely shrouded from public view. On Wednesday, he spoke briefly with media...
Phoenix New Times
Activists Celebrate — with Drums and Horns — as Police Chief Jeri Williams Steps Down
Outside the Phoenix Police Department's downtown headquarters on Monday afternoon, the air was jubilant. A brass ensemble played a raucous rendition of "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye." A crowd cheered in the summer heat as temperatures reached the high 90s. The celebration was for police Chief Jeri Williams....
Comments / 0