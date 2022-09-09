Mint Cannabis made history in Guadalupe in March. Now, the cannabis operator is readying to score another Arizona first — also with its flagship store in Guadalupe. On September 8, the Guadalupe Town Council voted 4-1 to allow medical and recreational dispensaries to stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mint’s Guadalupe dispensary on South Priest Drive, the largest dispensary in the state, will become the first to remain open around the clock when the new zoning amendment takes effect in mid October.

