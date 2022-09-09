Read full article on original website
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
WMTW
Art and nature meet at the Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival
WELLS, Maine — Over 130 artisans from all over the East Coast gathered for the annual Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival. It's a highly selective, juried art show that showcases artisans who either use natural materials in their work, or who take inspiration from nature in their designs. The festival always takes place at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on the weekend after Labor Day.
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow returns as a walking tour
At Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, preparations are underway for the eighth annual Gardens Aglow. This year, the seasonal celebration returns to its roots as a walking tour with a new, reimagined design. With more than 650,000 LED lights woven through 14 acres of central gardens, the Gardens is amplifying the brightest light display in Maine. Guests will experience illuminated trails, nature-inspired sculptures, themed areas, and all new energizing designs inspired by the color theory Horticulturist and Gardens Aglow Program Manager Brent McHale uses in his horticultural work. In addition to dramatic lighting, guests can enjoy grab-and-go snacks, hot chocolate, and seasonal wares in Gardenshop.
WMTW
Meet the Portland barber whose been cutting hair for 60 years
PORTLAND, Maine — Over the last six decades, it’s hard to image how much has changed along downtown Portland’s Congress Street. Through all those changes, however, one shop has remained the same: Norman Millette’s Senior Citizens Barber Shop. “My daughter's after me, ‘When are you going...
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
bridgton.com
People donated more than grants for trail upgrade
Many land preservation projects rely on grants for the majority of the cost. Once the grant money is secured, people and businesses in the region make up the remainder of the required finances by adding to the fundraising pool. In the case of raising approximately $120,000 to construct a trail...
WMTW
South Portland School Department adopts a new dress code
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in South Portland now have some new guidelines when it comes to what they can wear to class. The school board passed a new, much more extensive, dress code. The previous dress code hadn’t been updated since 2003 and had four rules. It...
WMTW
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
wabi.tv
Crews battle structure fire at Ogunquit antique shop
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WMTW) - Firefighters in Ogunquit say there were no injuries after a three-alarm fire on Route 1 Saturday. The fire broke out at 166 Main Street, the site for Blacksmiths’ Mall. Route 1 was closed between School Street and Shore Drive while crews worked to put out...
Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes
I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
lcnme.com
Red’s Eats Challenges Maine’s Business Community to Help #SaveMaineLobstermen
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has teamed up with one of Maine’s most iconic lobster shacks, Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, to launch its fall fundraising challenge urging all businesses that rely on a strong lobster industry to contribute to the association’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. All contributions...
J’s Oyster in Portland is Angry and Calling for Boycott of Whole Foods Market
I love J's Oyster, but this has me scratching my head. J's Oyster recently posted on their Facebook page to boycott Whole Foods because they've stopped selling live lobsters. It's true. Whole Foods has banned the sale of live lobsters and crabs on the grounds that it's inhumane. Of course, this happened back around 2006. But J's has either recently gotten upset again about Whole Foods' decision - or they just found out. This is what they wrote on their Facebook page:
travelnowsmart.com
Pet Friendly Hotels in Old Orchard Beach Maine
Whether you’re traveling with your dog or a cat, there are plenty of pet-friendly hotels in Old Orchard Beach. Listed below are some of the most popular pet-friendly motels. You can also find seasonal discounts if you plan to travel in the spring or fall. Whether you’re looking for a beachfront hotel or a motel that offers an ocean view, you’re sure to find the perfect place.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
americancraftbeer.com
Allagash Brewing Plans New Tasting Room In Southern Maine
Allagash Brewing has always managed their growth carefully, so news of a new tasting room in Scarborough, ME speaks volumes at to the health of the Portland-based brewer. The future space, which is slated to open in 2024 will be located within The Downs, Southern Maine’s new mixed-use development, located right off I-95—a 15-minute drive from the brewery.
Auburn school bus carrying 47 kids hit by pick-up truck
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn school bus carrying 47 students was hit from behind by a pick-up truck Tuesday morning on Hotel Road. No injuries were reported and students continued to school after police cleared the scene, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine. The crash...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine
Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston Came to Portland, Maine, to Film an Oscar-Nominated Movie
Whether it’s Maines's historic buildings and quaint seaside towns, its mountainous ranges and peek views, or miles of forestland, our state provides beautiful scenery for a photogenic backdrop. Our four seasons also provide stunning options for the backdrop of a movie set in any month. For this very reason,...
