Bridgton, ME

WMTW

Art and nature meet at the Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival

WELLS, Maine — Over 130 artisans from all over the East Coast gathered for the annual Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival. It's a highly selective, juried art show that showcases artisans who either use natural materials in their work, or who take inspiration from nature in their designs. The festival always takes place at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on the weekend after Labor Day.
boothbayregister.com

Gardens Aglow returns as a walking tour

At Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, preparations are underway for the eighth annual Gardens Aglow. This year, the seasonal celebration returns to its roots as a walking tour with a new, reimagined design. With more than 650,000 LED lights woven through 14 acres of central gardens, the Gardens is amplifying the brightest light display in Maine. Guests will experience illuminated trails, nature-inspired sculptures, themed areas, and all new energizing designs inspired by the color theory Horticulturist and Gardens Aglow Program Manager Brent McHale uses in his horticultural work. In addition to dramatic lighting, guests can enjoy grab-and-go snacks, hot chocolate, and seasonal wares in Gardenshop.
WMTW

Meet the Portland barber whose been cutting hair for 60 years

PORTLAND, Maine — Over the last six decades, it’s hard to image how much has changed along downtown Portland’s Congress Street. Through all those changes, however, one shop has remained the same: Norman Millette’s Senior Citizens Barber Shop. “My daughter's after me, ‘When are you going...
bridgton.com

People donated more than grants for trail upgrade

Many land preservation projects rely on grants for the majority of the cost. Once the grant money is secured, people and businesses in the region make up the remainder of the required finances by adding to the fundraising pool. In the case of raising approximately $120,000 to construct a trail...
WMTW

South Portland School Department adopts a new dress code

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in South Portland now have some new guidelines when it comes to what they can wear to class. The school board passed a new, much more extensive, dress code. The previous dress code hadn’t been updated since 2003 and had four rules. It...
WMTW

Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland

Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
wabi.tv

Q97.9

Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes

I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
Q97.9

J’s Oyster in Portland is Angry and Calling for Boycott of Whole Foods Market

I love J's Oyster, but this has me scratching my head. J's Oyster recently posted on their Facebook page to boycott Whole Foods because they've stopped selling live lobsters. It's true. Whole Foods has banned the sale of live lobsters and crabs on the grounds that it's inhumane. Of course, this happened back around 2006. But J's has either recently gotten upset again about Whole Foods' decision - or they just found out. This is what they wrote on their Facebook page:
travelnowsmart.com

Pet Friendly Hotels in Old Orchard Beach Maine

Whether you’re traveling with your dog or a cat, there are plenty of pet-friendly hotels in Old Orchard Beach. Listed below are some of the most popular pet-friendly motels. You can also find seasonal discounts if you plan to travel in the spring or fall. Whether you’re looking for a beachfront hotel or a motel that offers an ocean view, you’re sure to find the perfect place.
Q97.9

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
americancraftbeer.com

Allagash Brewing Plans New Tasting Room In Southern Maine

Allagash Brewing has always managed their growth carefully, so news of a new tasting room in Scarborough, ME speaks volumes at to the health of the Portland-based brewer. The future space, which is slated to open in 2024 will be located within The Downs, Southern Maine’s new mixed-use development, located right off I-95—a 15-minute drive from the brewery.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine

Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
OGUNQUIT, ME

