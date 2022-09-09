I love J's Oyster, but this has me scratching my head. J's Oyster recently posted on their Facebook page to boycott Whole Foods because they've stopped selling live lobsters. It's true. Whole Foods has banned the sale of live lobsters and crabs on the grounds that it's inhumane. Of course, this happened back around 2006. But J's has either recently gotten upset again about Whole Foods' decision - or they just found out. This is what they wrote on their Facebook page:

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO