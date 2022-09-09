Read full article on original website
Information from the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Charle Fox, right, secretary at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps new student Destiny Dee Carver of Sulphur Springs prepare to begin her first semester of college. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Linda Cowser Stinson
Linda Cowser Stinson, 82, of Mount Vernon, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday September 7, 2022. A graveside memorial service/visitation will be held at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. with all invited. Linda was born August 18, 1940 to B.E. “Stacker”...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News — Sept. 12, 2022
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 12, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Register Now for Free Mammogram. If you...
Farmer’s Market at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will be promoting the Sulphur Springs cafeteria this Wednesday. The new chef at the CHRISTUS cafeteria is working to incorporate Texas grown produce into the menus. You can join CHRISTUS Wednesday morning at their Farmer’s Market featuring the same Texas vendors the cafe uses. Texas grown...
Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers
Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
Roger Dale Case
A funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Dike Resident Submits Attorney’s Response To Judge’s Letter Regarding Incorporation Petition
Dike resident Kirk Reams Monday morning submitted to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom during the public forum portion of the regular Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting an attorney’s response letter in response to the judge’s letter regarding the incorporation petition submitted to him at a previous meeting. Michele Barnes, another Dike resident, also during public forum at the Sept. 12, 2022, Commissioners Court meeting addressed statements made during the prior court session regarding the community’s outreach efforts regarding the proposed incorporation of the small community of Dike.
Stephen E. Nelson
A memorial service for Stephen E. Nelson, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship with Bro. Wilton McMorris and Bro. Larry Jordan officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. Honorary pallbearers will be his many nephews.
Hopkins County Stands #UvaldeStrong
Hopkins County schools are dedicated not only to supporting their own, but also being supportive and compassionate toward other schools and groups not only in this county, but across the state, country and world when appropriate. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, our local students made sure to let the folks in Uvalde know their hearts, prayers and thoughts were with them as they stepped back on UCISD campuses Tuesday for the first time since the tragedy at their school at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Fannie Marie Dial
Fannie Marie Dial was born May 12, 1936, to the late Gurthie Pogue Dial and Sam Dial Sr. She was the 18th of 19 children. She was lovingly known as “Baby Sister,” “Aunt Fannie,” “Mother,” “Ma Dear,” Dear, “Mother-in-Law” and “Princess” by those who loved her. Fannie received her call home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from her labor to reward. She was a true servant and worked faithfully until her health failed her and would not allow her to go on. The Blessing in Pastor Harrison ministering online each Sunday allowed her to continue to witness to the Word as it was preached.
Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup
More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
Obituary – Kevin Fender
Kevin Fender, age, 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on September 3, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Kevin was born on May 2, 1955, in Norco, California, to Harold and Lois Fender. He married Sheila Butler. Kevin worked as an entrepreneur. He loved playing music.
Shots Fired Call Results In Pursuit, At Least 3 Arrests
A call reporting shots fired on Calvert Street in Sulphur Springs resulted in a pursuit and at least three arrests — a Malakoff woman on a felony charge, and Sulphur Springs and Commerce men on misdemeanor charges, according to arrest reports and officials. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta...
Devin Olvera Andrews
Devin Olvera Andrews, age 23, of Mount Vernon, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Mt. Vernon, Texas. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m., with Cade Rich officiating. Interment will be at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery.
Dwayne Grimes
Dwayne Grimes was born October 3, 1936, in Longview, Texas, to Archie and Laura Jackson Grimes and died September 3, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. He spent the majority of his childhood in Shreveport, LA, and Lubbock, Texas, graduating from Lubbock High School in 1954. He was a lifelong fan of Texas Tech University which he attended several years before graduating from West Texas University. He served in the U. S. Army.
Hopkins County Records – Sept. 10, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 28, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Johnny Mack Courson and Rose Courson to Donna Lynn Jacobs; tract in the Henry McCauley survey. Shanon W. Morris to Myra Darlene Lummus; tract in the Juan Palvadore survey.
Chamber Connection: VFW And American Legion Host Sept. 10 Blood Drive At Brookshire’s
Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
Loretta Duckworth
A funeral service for Loretta Duckworth, age 76 of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Neal Cochran officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Scotty Dwayne Duckworth, Harold Bell, Ryan Bell and Dusty Flanery serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Duckworth passed away on September 5, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
Lady Cats Volleyball Continues Chugging Along to District Play
Coach Bailey Dorner and her squad continue to roll through their fall season, as they have just three games to play before volleyball begins their district season. They play both two home and road games over the next 12 days, alternating between home and the road until Saturday, Sept. 20.
Wildcat Football Continues Two-Game Road-Stand Friday
Sulphur Springs last Friday hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Hallsville to take on the Bobcats. Sulphur Springs had a much better second half, much like their first scrimmage at home versus Lindale, but could not overcome a shaky start on both sides of the ball.
