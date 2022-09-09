Hopkins County schools are dedicated not only to supporting their own, but also being supportive and compassionate toward other schools and groups not only in this county, but across the state, country and world when appropriate. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, our local students made sure to let the folks in Uvalde know their hearts, prayers and thoughts were with them as they stepped back on UCISD campuses Tuesday for the first time since the tragedy at their school at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO