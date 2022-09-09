Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Related
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Ask the I-Team: When will Route 109 between Acton and Sanford be resurfaced?
A 2021 report by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit, found 44 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads across Maine in poor or mediocre condition, and an Acton man tells the I-Team he drives one of them every day . Ed came to our Ask the I-Team event in...
Maine Photographer Wows Us With Horror Photo Shoot
Halloween is right around the corner. Maine has really leveled up its seasonal amazingness, and it is exciting to see all of the new decorations, entertainment, and costumes we have this year. I love when others are inspired to create amazing works of art based on the seasons and holidays.
Maine couple rescues entangled bald eagles after 'death spiral' into river
HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
WMTW
Meet the Portland barber whose been cutting hair for 60 years
PORTLAND, Maine — Over the last six decades, it’s hard to image how much has changed along downtown Portland’s Congress Street. Through all those changes, however, one shop has remained the same: Norman Millette’s Senior Citizens Barber Shop. “My daughter's after me, ‘When are you going...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMTW
Student allegedly posts video threatening Augusta school's staff, police say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department said they have identified a student responsible for a video threatening staff at an area school. Officials said a report was made Tuesday over a video posted threatening the staff at St. Michael's School. The student was identified, but officials have not...
WMTW
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
Auburn school bus carrying 47 kids hit by pick-up truck
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn school bus carrying 47 students was hit from behind by a pick-up truck Tuesday morning on Hotel Road. No injuries were reported and students continued to school after police cleared the scene, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine. The crash...
wabi.tv
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainepublic.org
Poland Spring withdraws its request to extract more water from York County town
Poland Spring has withdrawn its application to extract more water from one of its wells in Hollis. The company had sought to double its withdrawal to 60 million gallons a year. But the proposal was met with significant local opposition amidst a persistent drought. A meeting on the issue scheduled...
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes
I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries Following Monday Afternoon Shooting in Central Maine
At this time it is being reported that 'at least' one person is in custody following an apparent shooting that took place at around noontime on Monday in Central Maine. The Sun Journal is reporting that the shooting took place near a residence on Washington Street in Auburn on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Old Port shooting becomes latest incident in recent wave of violent crime
PORTLAND, Maine — A shooting early Monday morning in Portland's Old Port District becomes the seventh shooting over the last couple weeks, police said. The bar had closed just after 1 a.m. Monday when police said a man and a woman were shot multiple times on Wharf Street. Authorities...
Relax and Camp Overnight at this Lavender Farm in Maine
Lavender is supposed to be calming, every night I use lavender essential oil to relax. However, I just found out that there is a lavender farm in Maine. Braun's Riverside Lavender Farm is located only 30 minutes from Portland, located on the banks of the Saco River, and is privately owned and operated by retired Master Gunnery Sergeant Mark Braun and his wife Tammy.
WMTW
Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
newscentermaine.com
Lincoln County man accused of taking part in Jan. 6 insurrection due in court Monday
A status hearing is scheduled for Joshua Colgan of Jefferson, Maine. He was arrested in May on four charges, including disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.
Comments / 0