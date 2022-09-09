Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Crews battle structure fire at Ogunquit antique shop
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WMTW) - Firefighters in Ogunquit say there were no injuries after a three-alarm fire on Route 1 Saturday. The fire broke out at 166 Main Street, the site for Blacksmiths’ Mall. Route 1 was closed between School Street and Shore Drive while crews worked to put out...
BREAKING: Augusta Police Respond to Terror Threat Video Against St Michael School
According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, officers responded to an incident where an apparent video had been made of a student making threats of terror against some staff members at St Michael School. Police say that because the incident was reported immediately, they were able to...
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries Following Monday Afternoon Shooting in Central Maine
At this time it is being reported that 'at least' one person is in custody following an apparent shooting that took place at around noontime on Monday in Central Maine. The Sun Journal is reporting that the shooting took place near a residence on Washington Street in Auburn on Monday.
Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine
Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
WMTW
Two people seriously injured after shooting in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Portland just after 1 a.m. Monday on Wharf Street. Police say two officers were on foot patrol in the area and heard the gunshots. When officers arrived they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several...
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
WMTW
Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Ask the I-Team: When will Route 109 between Acton and Sanford be resurfaced?
A 2021 report by TRIP, a national transportation research non-profit, found 44 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads across Maine in poor or mediocre condition, and an Acton man tells the I-Team he drives one of them every day . Ed came to our Ask the I-Team event in...
One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
Auburn school bus carrying 47 kids hit by pick-up truck
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn school bus carrying 47 students was hit from behind by a pick-up truck Tuesday morning on Hotel Road. No injuries were reported and students continued to school after police cleared the scene, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine. The crash...
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
'Shoot me dead': Officers tell man to drop gun ahead of shooting in Oxford County
OXFORD, Maine — 8 Investigates has obtained body camera video of a shooting involving police officers in Oxford County last week. In the footage from Mexico, Maine, an officer is heard telling a man at the Sun Valley Circle Apartment Complex to drop a gun. The man, later identified...
Crews respond to overturned Bob's Furniture truck in Casco
CASCO, Maine — Cumberland County deputies and Casco Fire Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over box truck in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Rd. (Rte 11) in Casco around 12:24 p.m. on Thursday. According to a Thursday news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, an...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
wabi.tv
Police: Sanford family who disappeared more than two months ago safe, unharmed
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Sanford Police Department say a man, woman and child who disappeared from the area more than two months ago are safe. Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia told relatives they were camping in Franklin County but never returned. Earlier this week, a...
newscentermaine.com
Lincoln County man accused of taking part in Jan. 6 insurrection due in court Monday
A status hearing is scheduled for Joshua Colgan of Jefferson, Maine. He was arrested in May on four charges, including disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
WMTW
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Comments / 0