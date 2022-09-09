Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids Man is Towman of the Year
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Chris Nieman of Nieman’s Towing and Recovery in Wisconsin Rapids is getting one of the highest honors for someone in his industry. American Towman magazine is naming Nieman “Towman of the Year.”. About a week ago, Chris Nieman got multiple envelopes sent to...
WSAW
Auction of Champions celebrates 40 years, gala to be held Thursday
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual gala to support the National Farm Medicine Center and its agricultural safety and health initiatives will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield. Auction of Champions will feature raffles, exclusive auction packages and locally-raised meat. The auction began in 1982--...
WSAW
NorthStar hosts active shooter preparedness training
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s an uncomfortable topic to talk about, but it’s important. On Tuesday, businesses and organizations in Marathon County joined forces to come up with a plan for active shooter response. NorthStar Restoration Services teamed up with the Red Cross and Wausau P.D. to make...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WSAW
World-renowned disabled athlete to speak Sept. 20 in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to hear the remarkable story of a man who defied odds and now spreads his message of empowerment during a free event at DC Everest Middle School. Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah will share his story and message on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5:45-6:45...
WSAW
Army veteran couple celebrates anniversary at their first-date spot on Never Forgotten Honor Flight
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Never Forgotten Honor Flight is known to bring closure, gratitude and respect to veterans in north central Wisconsin. And, sometimes it can also bring back memories from special moments. That was the case for Army veterans Bill and Sue Schulte from Minocqua. They both were...
Wausau area obituaries September 7, 2022
Kenneth E. Homolka, age 82, of Hogarty died on September 1, 2022 at Seasons Of Life in Woodruff. Kenneth was born on May 30, 1940 in Antigo to the late Edward and Hazel (Finch) Homolka. After graduating from high school he went on to earn his associates degree in drafting from Northcentral Technical College. He married Sandra Damitz on August 26, 1961 in Antigo.
WSAW
Wausau School Board approves plans to move forward with new charter school
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will move ahead with plans for a new charter school. The Wausau Environmental Charter School would have a nature-based focus and use the Waldorf method of learning. A majority of learning would be done outdoors. The school board unanimously approved the authorization...
WSAW
Abbotsford Army veteran explains his mission to ‘never forget’ on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Never Forgotten Honor Flight serves the purpose to bring veterans in north central Wisconsin closure by taking them to Washington D.C. to see the war memorials. While on mission 41, NewsChannel 7 came across Army veteran Richard Michlig. The Abbotsford man served in the Army...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Stuck in the clouds, wet weather returns S&E
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On this Patriot Day in North Central Wisconsin, clouds are going to be common along with relatively cool conditions for the middle of September. Dry weather is the story for the Northwoods on Sunday, while showers and periods of light rain will develop south and east of Wausau Sunday afternoon as low pressure moves closer to SE Wisconsin. Highs on Sunday in the low to mid 60s.
WSAW
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured following a fire at Al Gen Dinner Club on Friday night. Firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. The supper club is located on North Faust Lake Road in the town of Pelican. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the kitchen....
Rhinelander supper club evacuated in Friday night fire
An historic Rhinelander supper club was damaged in a kitchen fire, sending patrons and staff into the parking lot on a busy Friday night. The Al Gen Dinner Club, 3428 North Faust Lake Road, Rhinelander, has been a northwoods staple for decades. But just before 8 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the restaurant after flames were seen from the kitchen area. Officials from Pine Lake Fire say crews attacked the fire from inside, stopping the flames from spreading to the dining area and bar.
UPDATE: Hwy. 52 reopens after utility emergency
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau that was closed Sunday due to low-hanging utility wires has since reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A notification from the DOT said Hwy. 52 from Jim Moore Creek Road to Firehouse Road was shut down for about five hours for safety reasons. The closure stretched from about 5:15 a.m. until about 10:25 a.m.
Downtown Wausau developer seeks $10.8 million in taxpayer-backed incentives for former mall site project
City leaders next week will review a request for millions in public assistance to support a downtown apartment complex on part of the former Wausau Center mall site, the first of at least two major projects in the planning stages. Details released late Friday show T. Wall Enterprises, which proposes...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – August 22-September 8
August 22 – A man reported that he came home at 11 pm and found his girlfriend and their son gone. A vehicle registered to him, that his girlfriend primarily drives, was also gone, presumably driven by his girlfriend. He indicated he did not think it was right that his girlfriend would take their son and his vehicle to a location unknown to him. He indicated that his girlfriend had reported him for criminal activity earlier that day. Officer explained that there did not appear to be any criminal activity that had taken place. While officer was talking to him, his girlfriend called and told him that she had gone to visit her dying father. Officer did make telephone contact with the girlfriend.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 12, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Sept. 12:. On 09-06-22 a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle on Duginski Rd. and N. Mill St. in the Town of Merrill for a defective exhaust. Upon contacting the driver, a Wausau man, 38, he was found to have an open warrant through Walworth County. The subject was arrested for the warrant and also cited for operating on a suspended driver’s license.
WSAW
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Board of Supervisors has passed an ordinance that requires people to show proof of age 21 to purchase intoxicating hemp products, such as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Wood County. The ordinance went into effect Aug. 23. It also limits the proximity in...
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctor Recognized as Aspirus Hero
Dr. Dennis McFadden was recently honored as an Aspirus Hero for the compassionate care he provided a patient. Dr. McFadden is an obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) with Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic-Illinois Avenue. His grateful patient nominated him for the award, writing: "Dr. McFadden helped me get through the hardest thing I've experienced in my life so far, which was postpartum depression. With his genuine care and reassurance that it would go away, he helped me. I don't know where I would be today if I didn't take his help."
WSAW
Hearing aids soon available over-the-counter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People with mild or moderate hearing loss will soon be able to buy hearing aids over-the-counter after a FDA ruling. The move takes the cost of hearing aids down about 90%, especially for those on Medicare where it’s not covered unless you have a specific Part C plan.
Wausau man gets probation, 9 months jail for 5th OWI
A Wausau man was granted a withheld sentence this week for his fifth OWI conviction, a sentence that includes three years of probation and nine months in jail. Ronald A. Meverden, 61, was charged more than four years ago with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription and operating with a restricted controlled substance. The charges were filed July 5, 2018 in Marathon County Circuit Court and have just now been resolved.
