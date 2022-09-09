Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?
Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
smokingmusket.com
Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown following West Virginia’s loss to Kansas
Days after West Virginia’s embarrassing overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, WVU Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons issued the following statement to The Associate Press’ John Raby this afternoon. I know and deeply care that our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Trouble Brewing in Morgantown
West Virginia's loss to Kansas spells trouble for Neal Brown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
KU Sports
What to make of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold's name surfacing in connection with the now-open Nebraska job
Long before Nebraska fired head coach and former favorite son Scott Frost as its football coach on Sunday, there were whispers about Kansas coach Lance Leipold potentially becoming a candidate there if the Huskers’ job came open. Now that Frost is out, those whispers have reached a fully audible...
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
WIBW
Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
WIBW
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
Smoke from fire at Lawrence recycling center seen for miles
Lawrence firefighters responded to a fire at the 12th and Haskell recycling center. While no one is in danger, smoke could be seen for miles.
WIBW
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
KCTV 5
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9 sent to hospital following Jefferson Co. crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Nine individuals were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a left turn […]
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Kansas City Renaissance Festival
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, KS.
3-car crash reported in Central Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cars are involved in a car crash in Central Topeka. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a car crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Monday for the area of southwest 21st Street and southwest Randolph Avenue. A 27 News reporter at the scene said that one vehicle looks to have struck […]
Wahlburgers open its first Topeka location
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
WIBW
Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA appoints familiar face as new Chief Deputy DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has appointed a familiar face as his new Chief Deputy District Attorney. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Monday, Sept. 12, he appointed Charles Kitt as his new Chief Deputy District Attorney. He said the vacancy was created by the appointment of former Chief Deputy Brett Watson as a District Court Judge.
LJWORLD
New owner of Midland Railway plans to have trains roaring back into action for Maple Leaf Festival, winter holiday excursions
Ryan Robinson spent his Labor Day weekend painting the interior of the Santa Fe Depot in Baldwin City. In addition to the fresh paint, Robinson, the new owner of the legally troubled and recently idled Midland Railway, is freshening up relationships that were strained or severed during Midland’s previous leadership.
