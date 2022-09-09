ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Developer tweaks plan to preserve more of Richmond brewery's legendary view

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lcwaq_0hobJZmH00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The developers planning a nine-figure project in front of Legend Brewing Co. have gone back to the drawing board with the brewery’s well-known skyline view in mind. Avery Hall Investments, the Brooklyn-based firm that’s under contract to purchase nearly 3 acres of riverfront land at 301 W. Sixth St. in Manchester, has tweaked its plans for the site. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense .

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Legend Brewing Co#Avery Hall Investments#W Sixth St
virginialiving.com

Shocking Truth About Virginia's Peanuts

An old-school farming method returns...and yields spectacular results. The world’s oldest peanut looks puny and unassuming as it rests in a display case at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield. The man who harvested it, Pembroke D. Gwaltney Sr., wrote “1890” on the smoothest side and saved it as a promotional tool for his business, one of Virginia’s earliest peanut processing plants.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Construction begins on new GRTC transfer station Downtown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has begun construction on a new transfer station in Downtown Richmond. The new Downtown Transfer Station will be located on a parking lot at 8th and Clay Streets to replace the current on-street transfer area along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets. GRTC says...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

New Midlothian Fire & EMS Station opens in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12. The new three-bay station will accommodate up to 30 personnel across three shifts. It will also house an engine company, a new ladder truck, an ambulance, a specialized rescue vehicle and a brush truck.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Virginia Business

$55M affordable housing community moves forward in Richmond

The final two phases of Brady Square, a $55 million affordable housing community in Richmond, now have financing and approvals to move forward, developer Dakota Partners announced Tuesday. The Massachusetts developer announced plans for the community in December 2021. Dakota Partners purchased a 14.4-acre parcel at 2200 Brady St. on...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy