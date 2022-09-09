Why Penn State could give Drew Allar run vs. Ohio; James Franklin outlines challenges the Bobcats present, and more

Read full article on original website
Penn State fans enjoy 46-10 blowout of Ohio; Faces in the crowd
Penn State opened their home schedule in style Saturday afternoon with a 46-10 blowout win over visiting Ohio. The Nittany Lions were led by freshman running back Nick Singleton who ran for two touchdowns, one from 70 yards and the second from 44. He finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Drew Allar’s progress, Adisa Isaac’s 2022 start, more Tuesday takeaways
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s James Franklin has stayed true to his vow to develop depth early in the 2022 season. Franklin noted during his Tuesday news conference that his coaching staff played 70 players on offense and defense – 34 on offense, 36 on defense – during the No. 22 Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio last Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
How James Franklin, Penn State are preparing for Auburn’s ‘Orangeout’ atmosphere
Auburn star Derick Hall made quite the claim on Monday when speaking with local media, saying: “I know our Orangeout will be better than their Whiteout.”. Last year, Auburn visited Penn State and lost, 28-20, in front of a sold-out Beaver Stadium crowd. Now, it’s the Tigers’ turn to host the Nittany Lions. And to counter Penn State’s Whiteout, Auburn has encouraged all fans to wear orange when the two teams clash at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS).
James Franklin on Penn State QB Drew Allar’s offseason growth, Olu Fashanu settles in: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders react to Penn State coach James Franklin’s Tuesday news conference with the 2-0 Lions prepping for 2-0 Auburn on Saturday. PennLive readers can score $200 in free bets by creating a DraftKings account and betting just $5 on NFL and college football. Claim yours today right ➡️ here ⬅️.
How to get last-minute tickets to Penn State vs. Auburn football game (9/17/22)
The Penn State Nittany Lions football team will head to Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 17, to take on the Auburn University Tigers. This past week, Penn State beat Ohio, at home, 46-10. Penn State is now 2-0. Game time at Auburn is 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) in Jordan-Hare...
Penn State plays host to commits and recruits for the home opener against Ohio
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits as well as recruits to the home opener Saturday against Ohio. Among the recruits was Zion Tracy, a three-star cornerback from Long Island Lutheran who became a commit after the game. Tracy is the 20th member of Penn...
Penn State heads to SEC country to visit Auburn: Key storylines for this meeting of unbeatens
Penn State and Auburn have met three times previously. Each program has won a bowl game and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 28-20 at Beaver Stadium last year. Both teams are 2-0 and PSU-Auburn will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Auburn captains push wear orange uniforms for Penn State game
Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Penn State trustees to review plan to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium
Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) on Monday presented to the Penn State Board of Trustees’ Committee on Legal and Compliance a proposal to sell alcohol to the general public at Beaver Stadium, according to the university. The expansion of the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium has been under...
Penn State back in AP Top 25 following 2-0 start: See where the Nittany Lions rank
Penn State is back in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since dropping out in the middle of last November during a late-season slide. The Nittany Lions are off to a 2-0 start, with a road win over Big Ten opponent Purdue in Week 1, followed by a 46-10 win over Ohio Saturday in Beaver Stadium.
Tyseer Denmark might be Pa.’s top receiver. Check out the Roman Catholic standout and Penn State target in action
Tyseer Denmark has over 32 Division I scholarship offers for a reason. The four-star, blue chip wide receiver from Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic has started off the 2022 season on fire. Check out some of his highlights against Trinity High School below:
Scenes from CV win over CD in girls field hockey
Cumberland Valley’s Jenna Herbster scored the game-winning goal with 2:34 left in the match as Cumberland Valley defeats Central Dauphin girls 2-1 in field hockey at Landis Field in Harrisburg, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022.
Herbster, Smith, Mumma lead Cumberland Valley field hockey past Central Dauphin
Jenna Herbster’s late goal proved the difference Tuesday as Cumberland Valley scored a 2-1 field hockey win against Central Dauphin. Herbster found the back of the net off an assist from Hayven Mumma.
Mid-Penn boys soccer stars for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Tuesday.
Hailee Sheetz’s 2 goals help Mifflin County to 4-1 field hockey win against Cedar Cliff
Hailee Sheetz scored two goals Tuesday to lead Mifflin County to a 4-1 field hockey win against Cedar Cliff. Monica Druckenmiller added a goal and an assist for the Huskies. Lola Williams had Cedar Cliff’s goal, and Claire Markle had the assist.
Alexandra Black, Mia Loran each score a goal as Mechanicsburg girls soccer downs Mifflin County
Alexandra Black and Mia Loran each scored a goal Tuesday to lead Mechanicsburg to a 2-0 girls soccer win against Mifflin County. Ari Frey had a save for the Wildcats, and Bailey McNitt had eight for Mifflin County.
Ayden Keetch’s big game lifts Shippensburg to boys soccer win against Gettysburg
Ayden Keetch had two goals and two assists for Shippensburg Tuesday in a 5-0 boys soccer win over Gettysburg. Coen Edey added a goal and two assists, and Felipe Castro-Gomez and Garrett Courson had a goal, too.
Furlong, Wasewski, Hornbrake help Boiling Springs boys soccer bounce James Buchanan
Boiling Springs cruised to a 10-0 boys soccer win against James Buchanan Tuesday. Three different Bubblers — Matt Furlong, Caleb Wasewsski and Adler Hornbrake — had two goals each. Drew Geesaman, Andrew Furlong, Shea Sporer and Ryan Yunk each had one.
Boiling Springs volleyball sweeps Steel-High
Boiling Springs swept Steel-High Tuesday in volleyball. Scores were 25-9, 25-14, 25-19. Olivia Hollen had 11 assists, seven aces and four digs, and Lydia Mowers had 11 assists. Kaitln Fassl had 11 digs and four aces, and Ella Kilko had six kills, four digs and two aces. Brenna Eckert had seven aces and four kills.
Bryce Rush’s 2 goals help Juniata boys soccer sink Susquenita
Bryce Rush scored a pair of goals Tuesday to lead Juniata to a 2-1 win over Susquenita. Will Saner and Anthony Maradiaga each had an assist for Juniata. No stats were reported for Susquenita.
