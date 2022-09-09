Why Penn State could give Drew Allar run vs. Ohio; James Franklin outlines challenges the Bobcats present, and more

Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO