ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
104.1 WIKY

Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message

Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy