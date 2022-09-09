ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oqodd_0hobJ7OQ00

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London (SOLYD.UL) plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday.

Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's annual conference in Monte Carlo, the spokesperson said by email.

The conference takes place on Sept. 10-14.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

This Is When the Queen’s Funeral Will Be Held, According to ‘Operation London Bridge’

Early this afternoon, Buckingham Palace released a statement with the somber news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. After reports came in that the monarch was experiencing poor health, the news was shared to the official royal family social media accounts, where they said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
U.K.
The Independent

How will flights be disrupted during the Queen’s procession and funeral?

London Heathrow airport is warning of disruption for nearly two hours on Wednesday as the late Queen’s coffin is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.The aim is to “ensure silence over central London” as the procession moves.The UK’s busiest airport says there will be “further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday 19 September” – the day of the funeral.In addition, the Scottish airline Loganair says it will not operate flights during the funeral.What is happening today?At 2.22pm, the Queen’s coffin will begin its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall – a journey of about one mile through...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Britain's swans get new owner with royal succession

WINDSOR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swans swimming along the bends of the River Thames and delighting visitors on riverbanks across Britain have a new owner. On the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, Britain's new monarch King Charles has inherited many of the country's swans.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Personal Finance#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Uk#British Royal Family#Business Industry#Lloyd S Of London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Britons pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin

EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - After queuing for hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, the first members of the public to file past the coffin of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Monday spoke of their sadness and a sense of peace within the cathedral.
U.K.
Reuters

'Queen's Counsel' no more, 'King's Counsel' return to UK courts after 70 years

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The former Prince Charles is not the only one getting used to having "King" in his title all of a sudden. About 1,900 elite UK lawyers and hundreds of others in Commonwealth countries who held the rank of "Queen's Counsel" became "King's Counsel" when Queen Elizabeth died last week, instantly assuming a title that had gathered dust since the queen took the throne in 1952.
POLITICS
Reuters

Marketmind: Eyes wide open

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. The sea of red splashed across global markets - after Tuesday's hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data - shows how markets had priced in false optimism.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

590K+
Followers
354K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy