Lehigh County, PA

Local school districts turn to therapy dogs to benefit students' mental health

PHILADELPHIA - Local school districts are turning to dogs as their newest strategy to help students and staff overcome mental and emotional struggles and stress in school. Puppies and full-grown dogs were in training with their owners at the Fallsington Elementary School in Levittown on Monday morning after the Pennsbury School District says their most recent goal is to have a therapy dog in every school in the district after recent statistics show that interacting with dogs can benefit people's mental health.
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’

Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Parkland#Pennsylvania State Police#Remote Learning#K12#Orefield Middle School
Distance Education
Education
Politics
Judge decides whether Manheim Township girl accused of killing sister will stay in juvenile facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lancaster County teenager accused of killing her sister can remain at a juvenile facility for now. Claire Miller, 16, was in court Friday morning. Her attorney argued to keep her at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, where she is receiving mental health treatment and he can see her more often, which helps with communication.
Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought

READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
