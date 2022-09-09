Read full article on original website
CBS News
Parkland School District hosting virtual learning day Friday as investigation into threat continues
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Schools in the Parkland School District in Allentown will partake in virtual learning Friday amid an investigation into a threat against Orefield Middle School. A spokesperson for the school district released a statement regarding the closure Thursday evening, adding that no transportation will operate for non-public schools.
fox29.com
Local school districts turn to therapy dogs to benefit students' mental health
PHILADELPHIA - Local school districts are turning to dogs as their newest strategy to help students and staff overcome mental and emotional struggles and stress in school. Puppies and full-grown dogs were in training with their owners at the Fallsington Elementary School in Levittown on Monday morning after the Pennsbury School District says their most recent goal is to have a therapy dog in every school in the district after recent statistics show that interacting with dogs can benefit people's mental health.
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’
Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
fox29.com
Two women targeted by armed carjackers in Upper Darby neighborhood, police say
The Upper Darby Police Department is searching for two armed carjackers who allegedly targeted two women days apart, including a successful theft of a senior citizen's car. News of the carjackings have rocked the sense of security felt by neighbors in an otherwise sleepy Philadelphia suburb.
fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall
Authorities believe a fight between teens inside a popular Philadelphia mall lead to at least one shot being fired. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that the magazine fell out of the suspect's gun, preventing more shots from being fired.
Mercer County HS Teacher, Coach Had Inappropriate Relationship With Teen Student: Prosecutor
A teacher and coach at a Mercer County high school is facing sexual assault and child endangerment charges after having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teen student, authorities said. Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree child endangerment, Mercer...
fox29.com
DA: 14-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting of Philadelphia Parks and Rec employee
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia parks and rec employee, the Philadelphia District Attorney announced. According to authorities, Tiffany Fletcher, 40, was preparing to welcome students to the Mill Creek Recreation Center after school when she got stuck...
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
fox29.com
Man, 23, charged in police-involved shooting outside a Center City nightclub, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The District Attorney's Office announced charges on Monday against a 23-year-old man for his role in an officer-involved shooting outside a Center city nightclub early Sunday morning. At around 3:15 a.m., authorities say three plainclothes police officers responded to a fight among several people at the corner of...
fox29.com
Pa. House committee votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House committee has voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order says committee members unanimously recommended that Krasner be held in contempt due to his failure to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month.
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
fox29.com
Watch: Video shows suspected targeted shooting of teen girl in North Philadelphia
New video shows the moments before police say a 17-year-old girl was shot to death while out walking a dog with a friend. Police believe the victim, identified by family members as Teryn, was targeted by a shooter who remains on the loose.
fox29.com
FBI searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the person who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. At around 12:55 p.m., authorities say the suspect entered the bank on North...
WGAL
Judge decides whether Manheim Township girl accused of killing sister will stay in juvenile facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lancaster County teenager accused of killing her sister can remain at a juvenile facility for now. Claire Miller, 16, was in court Friday morning. Her attorney argued to keep her at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, where she is receiving mental health treatment and he can see her more often, which helps with communication.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania nanny accused of using a parent's credit card for high-end shopping spree
WEST WHITELAND TWP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania nanny is accused of using a parent's credit card to rack up thousands in charges, including a shopping spree at several high-end retail stores. Jessica Gadebusch, 20, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony after authorities say the parents of two noticed nearly...
fox29.com
SEPTA conductor who was father to 7 'ambushed and executed' on front lawn, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating after a father of seven children was gunned down in what detectives now say may have been a case of mistaken identity Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Washington Lane in Germantown for reports...
Lancaster man convicted in international drug trafficking scheme
A man from Lancaster was convicted by a federal jury on Monday on money laundering and drug trafficking conspiracy charges, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought
READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
