10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
Trussville City Schools among state leaders in newly released data
By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — According to data on student proficiency released by the Alabama State Department of Education on Thursday evening, Trussville City Schools ranked among the best in Alabama, finishing in the top five for proficiency in two categories and sixth in the third. The data showed the percentage of students proficient […]
Moody, Leeds football games moved to Thursday, September 8
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Friday’s football games between the Moody Blue Devils and the Cleburne County Tigers, as well as the Leeds Green Wave at the St. Clair County Saints, have been moved to Thursday, September 8 due to potential severe weather. “Flooding may persist through mid week along the Chattooga River […]
Obituary: Lyndon Ray Thorn (October 9, 1989 ~ September 7, 2022)
Lyndon Ray Thorn, 32, passed away on September 7, 2022, in Trussville. Lyndon is survived by his mother – Sharon Nocella (Tommy), brother – John Michael Adkins (Jessica), father – Robert Thorn (Tammi), brother – Robert Thorn II, step-sister – Kaylee Kornagay, grandfather – William Thorn (Jean), grandfather – Frank Hampton, uncle – Jerry Ray […]
Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
Tree Talk: The pace of change
By Wil Rainer, Field Programs Director at the Cahaba River Society TRUSSVILLE — The unnamed tributary in my backyard flows from the peak of an unnamed mountain. As the gathering waters build, the creek twists and turns over bedrock and through culverts from my forested Irondale neighborhood toward I-459, its first major manmade barrier. Here […]
Hewitt-Trussville graduate released new single in honor of Meads twins
By Hannah Curran, Editor KENTUCKY — A 2009 Hewitt-Trussville graduate, Dustin Short, released a new single, “I Won’t Forget,” featuring Hope Darst on Friday, September 9, reminding people that whatever you are going through, God is there through it all. “I hope this song will help people remember all the things that God has done […]
City of Irondale honors local students with proclamations
By Crystal McGough IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart Jr., of the city of Irondale, presented proclamations honoring two local students at the regular city council meeting on Sept. 6, 2022. “I believe in giving people their roses while they are alive,” Stewart said. The first proclamation was presented to Sadie Arnold, a sophomore at […]
Obituary: William Homer Sanders (October 25, 1942 ~ September 1, 2022)
William “Bill” Sanders, 79, of Birmingham, passed away on September 1, 2022, in Hayden. Bill graduated from Woodlawn High School, where he was a standout football player. He graduated from the University of Montevallo in 1974 and went on to have a long career in law enforcement. In addition, he served in the Army Reserve, […]
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals
UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
Obituary: Hedwig Koch Nix (April 26, 1939 ~ September 5, 2022)
Hedwig “Hedy” Koch Nix, 83, of Trussville, was born April 26, 1939, and passed peacefully at home into eternal rest surrounded by her family on September 5, 2022. Daughter of Christian and Elsa Koch, she moved from Mainz, Germany, at age 19 to the United States after falling in love and marrying her beloved late […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office releases statement in response to Pleasant Grove incident
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining their response to an incident in that occurred in Pleasant Grove on September 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pleasant Grove Police department requested that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office respond to a location […]
Motorcycle crash claims life of Birmingham woman
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham woman on Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:35 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower. Reportedly […]
Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, between Argo and Deerfoot Exits
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 3 a.m., Friday, September 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for Concrete Rehab operations between Milepost 146.5 and Milepost 148. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16. […]
Alabama School of Fine Arts accepts several students in Tribune coverage area
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama School of Fine Arts has announced the addition of several students in the Tribune coverage area to its enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year. They are among 100 new students from across the state that were accepted into the state’s only intensive specialty-focused school in the […]
Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
Obituary: Violet Rose Warshaw (December 14, 1942 ~ September 1, 2022)
Violet Rose Smith Warshaw of Springville passed away on September 1, 2022. Vie was passionate about cooking; chocolate pudding was one of her best foods. It was always a big hit whenever she took it to family gatherings. She retired from Southern Living Recipe Kitchen, which she loved. She is preceded in death by her […]
Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, in St. Clair County
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, September 11, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 northbound for Asphalt Paving operations between Milepost 157 (St. Clair Springs/Springville) and Milepost 148 (Springville/Odenville). All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately […]
10-year-old killed in motorcycle mini-bike crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 10-year-old was killed during a motorcycle mini-bike crash that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 2:02 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marquis Bell, of Hueytown, was the rider of a motorcycle mini-bike when struck by a motor vehicle on a public roadway in […]
78-year-old man fatally injured during Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 78-year-old man was fatally injured during a Birmingham crash on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 7:07 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Henry Sykes, of Birmingham, was the driver and lone occupant of a Ford Ranger that struck a sidewalk awning support beam on the […]
