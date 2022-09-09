ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody, Leeds football games moved to Thursday, September 8

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Friday’s football games between the Moody Blue Devils and the Cleburne County Tigers, as well as the Leeds Green Wave at the St. Clair County Saints, have been moved to Thursday, September 8 due to potential severe weather. “Flooding may persist through mid week along the Chattooga River […]
MOODY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Trussville, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Sports
City
Northport, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Football
Trussville, AL
Sports
Trussville, AL
Football
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Local
Alabama Football
The Trussville Tribune

Five killed during deadly weekend in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Five people were killed in five separate shootings over the weekend, and Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that all the shootings are being investigated as homicides. Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 5600 block of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: The pace of change

By Wil Rainer, Field Programs Director at the Cahaba River Society TRUSSVILLE — The unnamed tributary in my backyard flows from the peak of an unnamed mountain. As the gathering waters build, the creek twists and turns over bedrock and through culverts from my forested Irondale neighborhood toward I-459, its first major manmade barrier. Here […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

City of Irondale honors local students with proclamations

By Crystal McGough IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart Jr., of the city of Irondale, presented proclamations honoring two local students at the regular city council meeting on Sept. 6, 2022. “I believe in giving people their roses while they are alive,” Stewart said. The first proclamation was presented to Sadie Arnold, a sophomore at […]
IRONDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wildcats
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals

UPDATE: Reginald Leshawn Green’s family has been located and notified of the death. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is still searching for the family of Jimmie Dale Evans. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Reginald […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo Sheriff’s Office releases statement in response to Pleasant Grove incident

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining their response to an incident in that occurred in Pleasant Grove on September 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pleasant Grove Police department requested that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office respond to a location […]
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Trussville Tribune

Motorcycle crash claims life of Birmingham woman

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham woman on Sunday, September 11, at approximately 7:35 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower. Reportedly […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, between Argo and Deerfoot Exits

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 3 a.m., Friday, September 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 northbound for Concrete Rehab operations between Milepost 146.5 and Milepost 148. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-59 NB, in St. Clair County

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, September 11, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have right or left lane closures on I-59 northbound for Asphalt Paving operations between Milepost 157 (St. Clair Springs/Springville) and Milepost 148 (Springville/Odenville). All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10-year-old killed in motorcycle mini-bike crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 10-year-old was killed during a motorcycle mini-bike crash that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 2:02 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marquis Bell, of Hueytown, was the rider of a motorcycle mini-bike when struck by a motor vehicle on a public roadway in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

78-year-old man fatally injured during Birmingham crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 78-year-old man was fatally injured during a Birmingham crash on Tuesday, September 6, at approximately 7:07 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Henry Sykes, of Birmingham, was the driver and lone occupant of a Ford Ranger that struck a sidewalk awning support beam on the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy