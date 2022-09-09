ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 keys for Oregon as the Ducks attempt to rebound against Eastern Washington

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago
During the course of fall camp, more than one veteran Oregon player reflected on last season and the Ducks’ habit of playing up to — or down to — the strength of their opponent.

That helps explain why Oregon could beat No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus and then one week later at home, go into halftime leading only 17-7 against Stony Brook, an FCS team similar to what the Ducks will be facing Saturday when Eastern Washington comes to Autzen Stadium.

“Something that maybe we didn’t do super well last year was playing level every game, improving every game,” defensive back Bennett Williams said last week prior to the heavily hyped season-opener against then-No. 3 Georgia. “It can’t just be this game that we get up for. … We’ve got to treat every opponent the same and play our brand of football.”

The Ducks are still trying to figure out what that is after losing 49-3 to the Bulldogs in Atlanta.

For sure, there isn’t a phase of the game, a position or a player who can’t improve from the game against Georgia.

“I know they're firing to get back on the field again and prove they're better than they played,” coach Dan Lanning said.

Oregon vs. Eastern Washington:What you need to know ahead of Oregon's home opener

Here are three keys things for the Ducks as they head into their Saturday game against Eastern Washington:

1. Don’t overlook the Eagles

Yes, Eastern Washington plays in the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division II), and yes, theoretically, the Eagles will have less talent on the field than the Ducks.

But being overmatched hasn’t stopped FCS teams from beating Football Bowl Subdivision teams every year — there have already been two upsets this season as William & Mary defeated Charlotte 41-24 and Delaware defeated Navy 14-7 last weekend — and pulling off upsets has become an Eastern Washington specialty.

The Eagles recorded one of the 12 FCS vs. FBS wins last season when they beat UNLV, 35-33, in double overtime.

In 2015 they stayed close to home and defeated Washington State 45-42 and in 2013 beat No. 25 Oregon State 49-46 in Corvallis, one of only six FCS wins against a ranked FBS team.

The Eagles have a senior quarterback in Gunner Talkington who had five touchdown passes and 408 yards of offense in the season-opening win against Tennessee State last week.

“Our biggest opponent right now is Oregon,” Lanning said. “We’ve got to start performing better as our team before we start worrying about other teams. That being said, Eastern Washington certainly presents a lot of challenges. They have a really good passing attack on offense, they challenge your eyes with double moves, they do a lot of good things.”

2. Be better tacklers

Georgia for sure had speedy, elusive, athletic weapons on offense last weekend who went to work on the Ducks’ defense en route to seven straight touchdown drives.

But Oregon’s defenders didn’t do themselves any favors.

“We didn't tackle well in the first half; we didn't tackle well in the second half,” Lanning said after Monday’s practice. “I think pulling up the film today, I think our players said, ‘Yeah, I see what you mean.’”

Tackling has been an emphasis in practice this week, said Lanning, who has seen improvements.

“We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’ve done a lot of tackling,” he said. “I think that’s where it starts. We tackle, you practice thudding, you practice with a purpose. … We have to be willing tacklers, you have to be contact tough, and that happens by practicing that in practice.”

Nothing will boost Eastern Washington’s confidence on offense like breaking off a bunch of chunk plays against the Oregon defense and capping off drives with TDs. The Ducks will need to establish its defensive superiority early and the best way to do that is simply by making stops.

“Every one of our players want to perform well, they want to do a good job,” Lanning said, “but there’s a difference between wanting to do it and doing it.”

3. Establish the running game

Want the quarterback to play better? Run the football.

Nothing loosens up the passing game like a impactful ground game, something the Ducks didn’t get to establish last week against Georgia when they fell far behind early in the game.

Oregon rotated five running backs into the game against the Bulldogs and they combined to rush for 103 yards on 23 carries for an average of 4.5 yards per carry.

Sean Dollars had the most yards among the running backs with 33 on four carries, though quarterback Bo Nix was the leading rusher with 37 yards.

Minnesota transfer Mar’Keise Irving got the start and had 13 yards on five carries. Top returning back Byron Cardwell had four carries for 28 yards, Western Kentucky transfer Noah Whittington had three carries for 14 yards and freshman Jordan James ran seven times for 15 yards late in the game.

With the talent the Ducks have in the backfield and the experience they have on their veteran offensive line, running the ball should be a strength this season, even if Oregon hasn’t declared a No. 1 running back.

“When your number’s called, you stay prepared, you be ready and you go out there and you do your thing; you know what I mean?” Dollars said. “We all play for one another. I got all love for those guys in the position room, so we’re gonna feed off each other.”

Lanning said the Ducks will continue with the running back by committee approach against an Eagles’ defense that allowed 290 yards rushing last week.

“I want to see us execute at the highest level at back,” he said. “If we have five guys that can do that, that’s certainly better than having one guy that can do that, so you get in a rhythm, you get in a focus within the game. … I want to see all our guys eat.”

Oregon vs. Eastern Washington

5:30 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3), KUGN-AM (590), Sirius (133), XM (197)

