Four of the late Queen’s grandchildren always seem to be in the headlines. Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice all have a strong public image and are never far from a TV interview or public engagement. But another of the Queen’s grandchildren (who reportedly was her favourite) has lived her life almost entirely away from the public eye.
How To Talk To Children About The Queen’s Death
For the next few days and weeks talk will undoubtably be little other than news of the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at her Balmoral home on 8 September. Some schools sent out emails in the days that followed her death explaining what will happen over the next week, including plans to close schools on the day of the Queen’s funeral. A government spokesman also said, ‘Monday, September 19, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, will be a national bank holiday. This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning…Schools will be closed. We are not asking them to remain open on the day of the bank holiday.’
Of all the symbols of our monarchy, none is more potent than the crown. What you might not have realised, however, is that several will play an important role during the period of mourning. At yesterday's vigil, held at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, a crown was placed on top of...
Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
What’s Reawakened Grief – And Why Are Some Of Us Experiencing It After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death?
After Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of Britain’s history, died on Thursday 8 September, it was revealed nearly half the country said it ‘shed a tear’ for the 96-year-old according to a YouGov poll. Though the Queen missed several public engagement due...
‘Grief Puts Everything Into Perspective’: Is The Royal Rift Between William And Harry Finally Over?
It was an image few expected to see, but many hoped for: Prince William and Prince Harry together once again, arriving to view flowers laid for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle in tow. The brothers, who have not been...
Prince Harry Is Forbidden From Wearing His Military Uniform To The Queen’s Vigil – But Prince Andrew Can
Prince Harry has been banned from wearing his military uniform to the Queen’s Vigil at the lying in state. However, Prince Andrew – who was disgraced for accusations of sexual assault against him and his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been permitted to wear his. The...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewellery And The Significance Behind Her Favourite Pieces
The Queen (quite literally) had a dazzling array of jewellery to choose from. Having said that, most of her favourite, and most frequently worn, pieces were either presents or precious heirlooms that belonged to the family. Whatever the occasion, whether it was a state banquet, a televised address or a walkabout, careful attention was paid to what jewellery she chose. For day, she was often seen wearing the same pearl and diamond earrings, along with her special three-stranded pearl necklace, which were gifts from her grandmother and father respectively. According to Vanity Fair, Angela Kelly, in her memoir The Other Side of the Coin, said that she gravitated towards pearls because they help to 'soften' bright colours, which she famously wore frequently. And for night, it was the turn of diamonds, emeralds and rubies, usually in the form of a tiara worn with its companion necklace and earrings for extra dazzle.
Prince Harry’s Touching Tribute To The Queen: ‘Thank You For Your Infectious Smile’
Prince Harry has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, following her passing last week. In the emotional tribute to his 'Commander-in-Chief,' the Duke of Sussex commended her remarkable 70-year reign and touched on fond memories and conversations they shared. Prince Harry's tribute follows on from the statement made by his brother, the Prince of Wales.
