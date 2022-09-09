Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
13abc.com
Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
sent-trib.com
Sundial dedicated to Knox
Carolyn Knox stands with her father, Tom Knox, before the start of a dedication for the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial, seen in the background at Simpson Garden Park Sunday afternoon. Organizers said the multi-faceted work of art reflects the talent and accomplishments of Knox, who pioneered community-based child sexual abuse prevention programs and was instrumental to the implementation of child protective services in Wood County. Knox organized many Bowling Green League of Women Voters activities that provided information to voters, including the annual candidates forum. The sundial is a symbol of bringing together art, mathematics, science and Northwest Ohio’s history of making glass.
sent-trib.com
Wayne man indicted for two arsons
A Wayne man is in jail after being indicted for two arson incidents. A Wood County grand jury indicted Aaron Joseph Shomody, 28, twice when it met Wednesday. In the first case, he was indicted for two counts of aggravated arson, one a first-degree felony and one a second-degree felony.
13abc.com
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is coming off a violent and deadly weekend. For the second time this year, the city recorded three murders in a single day over the weekend. Toledo has now seen more than 40 homicides this year. Aaron Williams-Gaston was shot and killed...
West Toledo neighborhood grapples with recent uptick in violent crimes
TOLEDO, Ohio — A baby shower is supposed to be a time for peace and celebration, but on Sunday evening one family's party ended with a shocking display of violence. A drive-by shooter sent a hail of bullets into the building hosting the event,injuring one. It's just one more...
Man charged with assaulting TPD officer
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday. Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.
13abc.com
Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
sent-trib.com
East Wooster paving scheduled to begin in BG
The East Wooster Street paving project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22. Crews will be milling and paving East Wooster, from just west of the railroad tracks (at Dairy Queen) to Campbell Hill Road. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections, and pedestrian crossings.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel. During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road. Critical was food employee(s) not...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
WTOL-TV
Personnel file obtained for Maumee police sergeant placed on leave shows praise, suspensions
WTOL 11 reported last week Greg Westrick's name appeared on an Oath Keepers membership list. The city placed him on leave hours later.
13abc.com
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.
sent-trib.com
King may be leaving Elmwood school board
BLOOMDALE – The longest-serving member of the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education may be stepping down. Brian King, who is in his 22nd year on the board, has purchased a new home outside the district. When district resident Shelley Lee questioned King’s residency at Monday’s board of education...
Suspect in Greene County shooting arrested off of S.R. 18 Monday
DESHLER, Ohio — Seneca County deputies arrested a suspect connected to a shooting in Greene County, Ohio, on Monday. 21-year-old La’Dashiaun Brown was arrested at a house trailer in the 6000 block of state Route 18 after deputies located the stolen vehicle he was reportedly driving outside, after a statewide BOLO (Be On Look Out) was issued.
13abc.com
TPD investigating car jacking incident in elementary school parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a car jacking incident that took place in an elementary school parking lot on Friday. The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School. According to TPD, the male victim was hanging with his friends...
sent-trib.com
Former Eastwood superintendent secretary is back in same role
PEMBERVILLE – A familiar face is returning to the superintendent’s office at Eastwood Local Schools. Glenda O’Brien has returned part time to her former role as superintendent’s secretary. At a special meeting Sept. 1, the board of education accepted the resignation of Jenny McNair as superintendent’s...
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
13abc.com
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. Toledo Police Department officers were dispatched to Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on shots fired. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.
13abc.com
Toledo sees 3 homicides in one day in violent weekend
A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell. Hairstylist Moira 'Fingaz' Frazier on creating Sheryl Lee Ralph's sparkling ponytail braid. Updated: 10 hours ago. Moira Frazier is the head of the department for hair...
