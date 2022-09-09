ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTOL 11

TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Teen struggles to retrieve stolen bike after a year in TPD’s impound

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A serial dirt bike thief stole a Defiance teen’s bike last summer. He thought the bike was long gone until it resurfaced on the internet. Last summer, Dominick Humes met up with a man in Toledo to sell his bike. The man, Devonte Pride, handed Humes an envelope and drove off on the bike. In the envelope was only $12. Pride was eventually caught and put behind bars for being a serial dirt bike thief.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Sundial dedicated to Knox

Carolyn Knox stands with her father, Tom Knox, before the start of a dedication for the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial, seen in the background at Simpson Garden Park Sunday afternoon. Organizers said the multi-faceted work of art reflects the talent and accomplishments of Knox, who pioneered community-based child sexual abuse prevention programs and was instrumental to the implementation of child protective services in Wood County. Knox organized many Bowling Green League of Women Voters activities that provided information to voters, including the annual candidates forum. The sundial is a symbol of bringing together art, mathematics, science and Northwest Ohio’s history of making glass.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Wayne man indicted for two arsons

A Wayne man is in jail after being indicted for two arson incidents. A Wood County grand jury indicted Aaron Joseph Shomody, 28, twice when it met Wednesday. In the first case, he was indicted for two counts of aggravated arson, one a first-degree felony and one a second-degree felony.
WAYNE, OH
Rossford, OH
WTOL 11

Man charged with assaulting TPD officer

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday. Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

East Wooster paving scheduled to begin in BG

The East Wooster Street paving project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22. Crews will be milling and paving East Wooster, from just west of the railroad tracks (at Dairy Queen) to Campbell Hill Road. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections, and pedestrian crossings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel. During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road. Critical was food employee(s) not...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

King may be leaving Elmwood school board

BLOOMDALE – The longest-serving member of the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education may be stepping down. Brian King, who is in his 22nd year on the board, has purchased a new home outside the district. When district resident Shelley Lee questioned King’s residency at Monday’s board of education...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect in Greene County shooting arrested off of S.R. 18 Monday

DESHLER, Ohio — Seneca County deputies arrested a suspect connected to a shooting in Greene County, Ohio, on Monday. 21-year-old La’Dashiaun Brown was arrested at a house trailer in the 6000 block of state Route 18 after deputies located the stolen vehicle he was reportedly driving outside, after a statewide BOLO (Be On Look Out) was issued.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD investigating car jacking incident in elementary school parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a car jacking incident that took place in an elementary school parking lot on Friday. The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School. According to TPD, the male victim was hanging with his friends...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Former Eastwood superintendent secretary is back in same role

PEMBERVILLE – A familiar face is returning to the superintendent’s office at Eastwood Local Schools. Glenda O’Brien has returned part time to her former role as superintendent’s secretary. At a special meeting Sept. 1, the board of education accepted the resignation of Jenny McNair as superintendent’s...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. Toledo Police Department officers were dispatched to Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on shots fired. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo sees 3 homicides in one day in violent weekend

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell. Hairstylist Moira 'Fingaz' Frazier on creating Sheryl Lee Ralph's sparkling ponytail braid. Updated: 10 hours ago. Moira Frazier is the head of the department for hair...
TOLEDO, OH

