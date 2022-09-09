Carolyn Knox stands with her father, Tom Knox, before the start of a dedication for the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial, seen in the background at Simpson Garden Park Sunday afternoon. Organizers said the multi-faceted work of art reflects the talent and accomplishments of Knox, who pioneered community-based child sexual abuse prevention programs and was instrumental to the implementation of child protective services in Wood County. Knox organized many Bowling Green League of Women Voters activities that provided information to voters, including the annual candidates forum. The sundial is a symbol of bringing together art, mathematics, science and Northwest Ohio’s history of making glass.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO