Two Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System.

Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed on September 2, 2022.

Douglas and Welch have been accused of carrying out a scheme whereby industrial waste from their company, Gulf Coast Commodities, discharged illegally into the Jackson Sewer System.

The case is set for trial on November 7, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on Count 1 of the indictment, three years in prison on each of Counts 2-6 of the indictment, and five years in prison on each of Counts 7-8 as to Douglas and Count 9 as to Welch.

The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the case.

