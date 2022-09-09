ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Jenks, Union will clash in Friday’s Backyard Bowl

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Jenks and Union will square off in the Backyard Bowl, and FOX23′s Game of the Week, on Friday.

Both teams are 2-0 heading into the matchup.

The Jenks Trojans have a three-game winning streak going over the Union Redhawks, including a victory in the state title game last season.

The Trojans are battling injuries, as nine starters were inactive for last week’s game.

Jalyn Stanford, Jenks senior running back and defensive back, said the Trojans are playing with a “next-guy-up” mentality.

“No matter if you’re first string, second string, third strong, maybe even a JV kid, you never know, you might get that opportunity,” said Stanford. “We come into practice knowing we have to work and ... when that time comes you know you’re ready.”

So far, Union has an average margin of victory of 34 points, compared to the Trojans’ five-point advantage.

Grayson Tempest, Union senior receiver, said the Redhawks entered the week with a different mindset in anticipation of the rivalry game.

“We’re treating this week like it’s the state championship,” said Tempest. “So you do everything with intensity, whether that’s watching film, or going to bed, whether that’s practice, morning lifting, you do everything with a different intensity.”

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Union’s Tuttle Stadium.

You can watch extensive coverage on FOX23 News at 10 and High School Football Tonight at 11 p.m. on FOX23.

