Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Related
Fredericksburg woman arrested for ‘brutal’ assault
When the officers got to the hospital to interview the victim, she could not speak due to the severity of her injuries, so they interviewed her friends and family instead. It was determined during the investigation that the victim was "brutally attacked" by her roommate, 29-year-old Kayla Haley.
17-year-old arrested in connection to July homicide in Woodbridge, police still looking for second suspect
It was determined that the two shooting victims were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley and began shooting at the group of three before running away. The two suspects were then reportedly seen by witnesses getting into a gold SUV, possibly a Mercedes.
NBC Washington
‘Going to Die': Shooting Victim Says Suspect Threatened Diners Before Firing in Virginia Denny's
A man who survived a shooting at a Denny's restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, testified Tuesday that the young man accused of shooting him and killing a DoorDash delivery driver declared to people dining at the restaurant: "Somebody is going to f------ die tonight." Bradley Sheetz told a Prince William County...
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alxnow.com
One injured after shots fired in Arlandria Sunday night
A man was shot in Arlandria on Sunday night, according to Alexandria Police. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in front of an apartment building in the 3800 block of Old Dominion Boulevard. A 50-year-old man was shot and transported to George Washington University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Adult Male Missing from Germantown
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 28-year-old man from Germantown. Medhi Drouiche was last seen on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m., leaving the 18500 block of Tarragon Way.
bethesdamagazine.com
Conviction upheld for Germantown man sentenced to 45 years for 2017 rape
A Maryland appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Germantown man who was sentenced to 45 years in prison last year for pushing a woman down an embankment, shoving cocaine into her face and beating her unconscious before raping her. David Lee Williams was convicted and sentenced late last...
Police: Man ‘relieved himself’ in front yard of home in Prince William
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say exposed himself to a woman in front of her home before "relieving himself" on her front lawn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two 15-year-olds charged with bringing gun to Woodbridge high school
It was determined that a 15-year-old male student had brought a gun to school and showed it to some classmates in a bathroom before handing it to another 15-year-old male student. One of the involved students posted a photo of the gun on social media which was seen by other students.
mymcmedia.org
5 Arrested in Clarksburg for Illegally Possessing Firearms
Montgomery County Police arrested and charged five individuals in Clarksburg for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances. Police identified the individuals as Isaac Walker, 22, Malik Walker, 20, Kristin Walsh, 24, Kim Peaks, 19, and a 14-year-old male. Authorities say they received information from a confidential source about a...
WUSA
1 shot behind Oxon Hill High School
OXON HILL, Md. — One person has been shot behind Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, according to the Maryland National Park Police. Police went to the scene around 3:50 p.m. to find the victim. They experienced non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police...
Police looking for three suspects, vehicle after 2 injured in shooting outside Shell gas station
BOWIE, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding three men and a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting outside a Shell Gas Station in Bowie, Maryland. Officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Annapolis Road near the Free State Shopping Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
WTOP
Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder
Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
WJLA
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier came face-to-face with an armed robber while delivering mail to the residents on K Street in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1121 K Street Southeast, Brian Harris with the...
fox5dc.com
Man arriving at BWI airport arrested for July shooting at Silver Spring gas station: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities arrested a man as he was getting off of a plane at a Baltimore airport over the weekend for allegedly shooting a person at a Silver Spring gas station over the summer. Police say 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder for the...
fox5dc.com
1 hurt in Rockville house fire
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A man was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the basement at a home in the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville. Officials say a man and a woman were inside. The man...
Firefighters Battle Overnight House Fire In Montgomery County
Firefighters worked to battle a residential blaze in Silver Spring overnight, authorities say. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the reported house fire in the 10600 block of Sweetbriar Parkway in Silver Spring around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say...
NBC Washington
‘Didn't Mean to Kill Him': Trial Begins in Killing of DoorDash Driver at Virginia Denny's
Jurors in Prince William County, Virginia, watched a video Monday of the more than four hour-long police interview of a man accused of shooting and killing a father of two who was working as a food delivery driver the night after Christmas in 2019. Yusuf Ozgur, 56, walked into a...
Police: 13-year-old arrested, charged after several shots fired at group of middle school boys
GREENBELT, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly firing shots at a group of middle-school-aged boys as they were walking home from school in Greenbelt, according to police. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Greenbelt Police were called to Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, less than a mile...
Comments / 0