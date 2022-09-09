ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
alxnow.com

One injured after shots fired in Arlandria Sunday night

A man was shot in Arlandria on Sunday night, according to Alexandria Police. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in front of an apartment building in the 3800 block of Old Dominion Boulevard. A 50-year-old man was shot and transported to George Washington University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Concern for Adult Male Missing from Germantown

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 28-year-old man from Germantown. Medhi Drouiche was last seen on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m., leaving the 18500 block of Tarragon Way.
GERMANTOWN, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Conviction upheld for Germantown man sentenced to 45 years for 2017 rape

A Maryland appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Germantown man who was sentenced to 45 years in prison last year for pushing a woman down an embankment, shoving cocaine into her face and beating her unconscious before raping her. David Lee Williams was convicted and sentenced late last...
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Gas Station#Dash#Violent Crime#Mcpd#Feature#Google Maps
mymcmedia.org

5 Arrested in Clarksburg for Illegally Possessing Firearms

Montgomery County Police arrested and charged five individuals in Clarksburg for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances. Police identified the individuals as Isaac Walker, 22, Malik Walker, 20, Kristin Walsh, 24, Kim Peaks, 19, and a 14-year-old male. Authorities say they received information from a confidential source about a...
CLARKSBURG, MD
WUSA

1 shot behind Oxon Hill High School

OXON HILL, Md. — One person has been shot behind Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, according to the Maryland National Park Police. Police went to the scene around 3:50 p.m. to find the victim. They experienced non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police...
OXON HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD
WTOP

Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder

Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
WJLA

USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier came face-to-face with an armed robber while delivering mail to the residents on K Street in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1121 K Street Southeast, Brian Harris with the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 hurt in Rockville house fire

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A man was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the basement at a home in the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville. Officials say a man and a woman were inside. The man...
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy