ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump phones mother of shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt: ‘It’s a terrible thing that has happened’

Former president Donald Trump spoke to the mother of Ashli Babbitt on speakerphone on Tuesday as she rallied for Jan 6 defendants outside DC jail.A video posted on Twitter by News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fischer showed Mr Trump phoned in to speak with Micki Witthoeft on speakerphone.“Its a terrible thing that has happened with a lot of people that have been treated very, very unfairly. We love Ashli and so horrible what happened to her... We are with you. We are working with a lot of different people on this. We can’t let this happen,” he can be heard...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump leads horrified conservative reaction to FBI taking Mike Lindell’s phone: ‘Weaponised police state’

Former president Donald Trump has lashed out at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and claimed the US is now a “police state” after his supporter Mike Lindell apparently had his phone seized by federal agents.The former president, on his Twitter-like social media platform Truth Social, said Mr Lindell was “raided” by the federal agency.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World,” he said.“The majesty of the United States is...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy