Niagara, NY

Aquarium of Niagara announces new Humboldt penguin name

By Imani Clement
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTTdZ_0hobGWap00

After announcing a three-option poll to choose the name of a new Humboldt penguin, the Aquarium of Niagara has officially declared a winner: Cusco.

The previously nameless Humboldt penguin chick will now be named Cusco, after the city in southwestern Peru. The name is a nod to the Humboldt penguin's native environment, which is the western coast of South America throughout the countries of Peru and Chile.

Cusco beat out the other name options in "Gus" and "Boldt." The finalists were chosen from a pool of over 50 names that were submitted during a fundraising campaign.

The name Gus led early on, but a later surge in votes for Cusco helped the name win the general vote. 56 percent of the vote went to Cusco, 30 percent to Gus, and 13 percent to Boldt.

The aquarium will host a virtual meet-and-greet session with Cusco and one of his keepers on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Cusco is currently on exhibit at the aquarium at Penguin Coast. He can be identified by the pink band on his right wing.

