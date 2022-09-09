ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Two injured in three-vehicle wreck on Catalina Highway Friday

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
A Friday morning wreck closed southbound Catalina Highway near Harrison Road.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, three vehicles were involved and two victims were hospitalized.

Northbound lanes remained open.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Stone Avenue [Tucson, AZ]

Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on West Prince Road. The incident happened on September 8th, in the morning in the area of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road. According to reports, the motorcyclist was riding in the area, when, for reasons currently unknown, the motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Due to the impact of the collision, the rider suffered life-threatening injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities respond to ‘prank call’ about shooting at Tucson High

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a false report of a shooting at Tucson High on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers checked the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting. Tucson High Principal Elizabeth Rivera called it a prank...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

