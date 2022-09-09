Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Discovery Begins to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers (Report)
Up to 30% of combined sales teams of merged company are expected to be cut. Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to begin laying off hundreds of workers on the business side, according to a report in Axios. Up to 30% of the combined sales teams of the merged company are...
Paramount Is Considering Merger of Showtime Streaming Service With Paramount+ (Report)
Paramount Global is in early discussions to phase out Showtime’s streaming service, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal that cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter. The content that’s on the platform — including the hit series “Yellowjackets” and “Billions” — will be moved to Paramount+...
Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Says WME in Talks With Netflix, Amazon About Theatrical Release of Movies
In a wide-ranging talk at a Goldman Sachs conference on Monday, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said that his company is in talks with Amazon Studios and Netflix about their plans for releasing films in theaters. “We are having conversations with Amazon about, is it going to be 15 days, 25...
‘Barbarian’ Leads Anemic Box Office With $10 Million Opening
Another weekend in the box office dry spell has gone by, and while a newcomer has taken No. 1 with 20th Century/New Regency’s “Barbarian” opening to $10 million from 2,340 theaters, industry estimates have overall weekend grosses sinking to $43.8 million. That would give this September weekend...
