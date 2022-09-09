Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
16-year-old Rochester resident steals car, accidentally shoots self
According to police, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a teenage male who had been shot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced in June 2020 Maplewood District Homicide
A Rochester man will serve 25 years to life in a June 2020 homicide in the Maplewood District. 28-year-old Olajuwon Holt was convicted in July of 2nd-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Paris Washington on Bardin Street. Holt was on parole for an assault conviction at the time,...
iheart.com
Police: Rochester Teen Died of Accidental Self-Inflicted Wound
Police say a Rochester teen believed to have been a homicide victim -- instead died of an accidental self-inflicted wound. Davis and another, unidentified suspect allegedly carjacked someone at Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Davis shot himself in the torso as he got out of...
Man shot, injured while sitting at picnic table near Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center
"It's ridiculous," Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello said.
13 WHAM
Police investigate shooting on Sherman Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting on Sherman Street Monday afternoon. Police say they found a man in his early 20's suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Police...
iheart.com
Teen Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
13 WHAM
Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
13 WHAM
Parolee sentenced for 2020 Rochester murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A judge sentenced a parolee to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday for a fatal shooting in the Maplewood neighborhood two years ago. Olajuwon Holt, 28, was convicted July 19 of second-degree murder for the death of Paris Washington in a garage on Bardin Street June 19, 2020.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
NY State Troopers said authorities chased a stolen car from Canada to Ontario County
PHELPS, N.Y. — New York State Troopers said that authorities chased a stolen car from Canada all the way to Ontario County on Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver of the stolen car blew through the inspection booths at the Peace Bridge on the border with Canada. The ordeal slowed a lot of people down on the thruway on Sunday.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RPD ATF gun arrest tactic nets 19 suspects in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve wondered what the police are doing to stop the record-breaking gun violence in our city, you just had to watch our investigative reporting. For a month, we’ve told you how the RPD is using the ATF to make some cases federal so that suspects stay in jail after they’re arrested. And today the Rochester Police chief confirmed the reporting.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RPD chief: 'Data-driven' curfews discussed in attempt to curb deadly Rochester violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's police chief says the idea of "data-driven" curfews has been discussed in certain parts of the city to try to curb this year's historic deadly violence. That revelation came Monday as Chief David Smith outlined the continuing plan to slow the rate of violence. The...
News 4 Buffalo
Lewiston police locate suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Anyone with information on this crash can call Lewiston police at (716) 754-8477 or email msalada@lewpd.com.
iheart.com
Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
WHEC TV-10
Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester General Hospital on lockdown, heavy police presence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester General Hospital is on lockdown on Wednesday morning. Rochester police are stationed at all three entrances into the hospital and the nearby street. A statement from an RGH spokesperson confirmed that a lockdown began at 1:45 a.m. No one is allowed onto the RGH campus...
Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Drug Charges
The Cortland County Drug Task Force assisted by Cortland County's Sheriff's Office, City Police, and New York State Police served a narcotics search warrant on September 7th at a residence located on Charles Street in the City of Cortland.
rochesterfirst.com
1 teen dead, another injured after double shooting on Webster Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for the report of gunshots fired.
News 12
Police: Twin brothers harassed female resident multiple times; pair named in multiple occurrences
Police in Wayne say twin brothers have been arrested and charged on claims of sexual harassment and stalking after a female resident reported being harassed by them multiple times. According to police on Aug. 29, a female reported she was walking in her neighborhood with her young child when she...
chautauquatoday.com
Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
