Ohio man stalked TV actress and her daughter for 12 years, FBI says

By David Rees
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison in Los Angeles after he harassed a television actress and her daughter for 12 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZhXB_0hobFmjM00
US actress Eva LaRue arrives for the Steven Tyler 4th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party, benefitting Janie’s Fund, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on April 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

From Heath, Ohio, James David Rogers, 58, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after stalking, threatening and harassing actress Eva LaRue for 12 years, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. Rogers was sentenced on two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking.

From March 2007 to November 2019, Rogers harassed LaRue, whose credits include “CSI: Miami” and “All My Children,” according to court documents. Rogers also made threatening remarks about LaRue’s daughter, who was 5 years old when he began stalking the pair.

“[LaRue and her daughter] moved numerous times in hopes that [Rogers] would not find them again,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “They drove circuitous routes home, slept with weapons nearby and had discussions about how to seek help quickly if [Rogers] found them and tried to harm them.”

Each time they moved, Rogers found them. Over the years, he mailed around 37 handwritten and typed letters to the actress and her daughter, signing each letter using the name “Freddie Krueger” in reference to the fictional serial killer from “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

The 58-year-old began directly targeting LaRue’s daughter in 2015 and called the school she was attending twice in 2019, claiming to be her father.

The FBI conducted the investigation and Rogers pleaded guilty on April 28.

Comments / 6

Bev Yates
4d ago

The system completely failed this woman and her daughter. For 12 yrs she lived in fear for her and her daughter life. Calling the child's school and pretending to be her father is beyond stalking. He gets 40 months and then what, he goes after her in a more ending way. This man isnt palying around. There's only one way to handle this man and 40 months isn't the answer.

Reply
8
Honestus Universum
3d ago

Forty months only means we will probably hear a news story soon about him hurting them or worse. I hope I am wrong......damn judges are supposed to take the future in account as well. Unless the law prevented a higher sentence. I still ask, what about victim security?

Reply
2
