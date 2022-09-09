Charley Crockett Brings Past To Present In New Album, ‘The Man From Waco’

Lyza Renee

Seven weeks ago, Charley Crockett released a western film teaser.

A cavernous voice accompanies a picturesque western vignette:

“Appearing soon on this screen

An outlaw

An angel

Love’s blinding rage

He let that river take him now he’ll never get away

The Man from Waco…”

Well, folks, the Man from Waco has arrived.

Weaving together various shades of Crockett’s tattered past, Crockett’s album draws influence from jazz, rhythm and blues, country-western, and swing to create a record that, is uniquely… Crockett.

While the son of Davy now travels by tour bus, he spent much of his youth traveling by freight train and thumb. Crockett cut his teeth earning a hard livin’ on the road while absorbing everything he could.

“Everybody was telling me: ‘go right, go right, go right. I went left. I had to hold on to what has gotten me this far.”

On The Man From Waco this comes across.

In a live-to-tape recording with his backing band, The Blue Drifters, Crockett and producer Bruce Robinson capture the spirit of Crockett’s patch quilted past.

Trinity River sounds like a speakeasy; piano and trumpet flourish on top of a swinging groove.

Tom Turkey sounds as if ‘The Band’ is playing it… it’s loose, soulful. You can feel the live energy in this track, Crockett cues the musicians as the sections change “solo… bridge” he says.

I’ve got the give his backing band credit for authentically capturing so many styles of American Music. Not an easy feat, but they make it sound effortless.

“I just wanted an honest partnership: do it at your place, live to tape, everybody in the room. The magic is in the performances on that tape.

That’s what Bruce wanted to do, that’s what I wanted to do. When we were done, I said ‘these are masters, not demos.”

The album closes with “Name on a Billboard”, a song that pays tribute to both Crockett’s humble beginnings, and where he sees himself now:

“I’m goin’ to LA

Gonna take a ride

Ain’t got much to lose

Not even my pride

Think I’ll buy some things

I can’t afford, hey, look

My name’s on a billboard…”

“Trinity River”

“Tom Turkey”