Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall postponed after the Queen’s death

By Alex Pattle
 4 days ago

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall ’s middleweight world title fight has been postponed following the death of Her Majesty the Queen .

Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events in Britain are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II , and Shields vs Marshall was among those scheduled events .

Shields and Marshall were set to headline a fight card at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (10 September), in one of the biggest women’s boxing matches of all time, but the event’s promoter, Boxxer , said on Friday that it would look to reschedule the card for Saturday 15 October.

“As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Board of Boxing Control (BBBofC) has made the decision to postpone Saturday’s event.

“Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly sombre time.

“We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday 15 October, at The O2 in London. Further updates on the new date will be made at the earliest opportunity.”

Earlier on Friday, the BBBofC announced the cancellation of all fights that were due to take place before the end of the day.

Shields was due to carry the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into her clash with Marshall, who would have been defending the WBO belt.

Shields and Marshall met in the ring as amateurs 10 years ago, with Briton Marshall outpointing the American.

