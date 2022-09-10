ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Queen ‘never lost hope’ says the Archbishop of Canterbury

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVMpK_0hobFWYc00

The Queen “never lost hope” even in the bad moments in her life, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said.

The Church of England leader praised the late Monarch’s devotion to public service.

He said many people around the UK and the world will feel that “part of our lives we’ve taken for granted as being permanent is no longer there”.

Faith leaders from around the world have paid tribute to the Queen.

This includes the Dalai Lama who expressed his “deep sadness” over the death of the Queen in a letter to King Charles III.

In England, churches are being urged to toll their bells across England on Friday to mark the death of the Queen.

The Church of England has sent out guidance to parish churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraging them to toll their bells or open for prayer or special services following the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

Guidance from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers recommends tolling muffled bells for one hour from noon on Friday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told BBC Breakfast: “The Queen constantly showed us the meaning of life – she was joyful, she was humorous, her life was full.

“But she never, even in bad moments, lost hope.

“I obviously spoke to her after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, and spent some time with her and there was just a solidity of hope in her life.”

He added: “It feels as though for so many people around the world, especially in the UK, that a part of our lives we’ve taken for granted as being permanent is no longer there.

“And in that sense there is an enormous shift in the world around us, in how we see it and how we understand ourselves.

“I think many people will be finding that sense of not just grief, but also uncertainty and to some extent a wondering about what is permanent.

He said the Queen could make anyone she met feel like they were the only person in the room.

Praising the time she devoted to public service, he added: “There were hundreds of events every year which she attended.

“And she was the one – and again it runs in the family, I’ve seen His Majesty do the same thing – who could go into a room full of people or walk down a crowded street, and everyone she spoke to felt that they were the only person there.

“She was never looking over their shoulder to see if there was somebody a bit more interesting. Everybody got her attention.”

He added: “I think part of her great service that was unseen, as one former prime minister I heard say, that there’s only one person in the world that he could talk to and say exactly what he thought and felt and was 100% certain that it would never go any further.

“And I think that that was a hidden service. She was a place of confidences, and of accumulating wisdom.”

And Dalai Lama has written a letter to the King.

“I remember seeing photographs of her coronation in magazines when I was young in Tibet,” he wrote.

“Her reign, as Britain’s longest-serving monarch, represented celebration, inspiration and a reassuring sense of continuity for so many people alive today.

“Your mother lived a meaningful life with dignity, grace, a strong sense of service and a warm heart, qualities we all should treasure.”

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Leicester, Martyn Snow, described a fond memory of the Queen teaching him how to play cards.

“I was also invited for a weekend at Sandringham with the Queen and Prince Philip , an extraordinary weekend in all sorts of different ways,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“My memory of it, in particular playing cards with the Queen which was quite extraordinary.

“So she taught me how to play patience – a very particular form of patience that she often played when there were lots of guests around I think – and when I admitted that I didn’t know how to play it, she taught me, so that’s a memory that will live with me long.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme, the Archbishop of York said the Queen had been “very good at putting people at their ease”.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell said: “When I stayed with her at Sandringham on the Sunday evening when all the other guests had gone home – and the bishop always traditionally stays on, we sat and did a jigsaw and watched the telly and talked very ordinarily about stuff.”

The puzzle was “fiendishly difficult”, he said, remarking: “I’ve never attempted one like it.”

He added: “When the evening came to a close and she said to me, ‘Well, I’m going to put the dogs out now, will you still be here when I get back, bishop?’, I said to her, ‘Well, it depends how long you’re going to be’.”

He said the Queen remarked she would be around 10 minutes, to which he replied: “‘Well, if when you get back, I’m not here, I’ve gone to bed. If the jigsaw isn’t here, it’s because I’ve thrown it into the fire because I’ve never, ever attempted such a difficult one’. And we laughed.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to William and Kate as “the other two royals”. International correspondent Scott McLean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Cottrell
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Dalai Lama
Person
Justin Welby
The Independent

Prince William gestures towards Meghan Markle in ‘poignant’ moment at Windsor Castle

William, Prince of Wales appeared to gesture towards Meghan Markle on Sunday in what many people have deemed as an olive branch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they viewed floral tributes, which were left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. It was the first time the “royal four” had been seen together since the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#The Church Of England#Bbc Breakfast
The Independent

Piers Morgan suggests Prince Harry should ‘rein in his royals-trashing wife’

Piers Morgan has once again lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his latest newspaper column in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.The TalkTV presenter has perhaps been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most outspoken critic, famously walking off Good Morning Britain in the aftermath of Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.Morgan titled his article for the New York Post: “Harry, if you really want to honour your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife.”In the article, Morgan writes that Harry has spent the past “two years publicly dishonouring his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings.Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.A hush descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as crowds 10-deep first caught sight of the procession.The silence was broken at one point by a woman who called out “God bless the Queen” a number of times and many of the public held up camera phones...
U.K.
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan praised for holding hands after Queen’s service as other royals stoic in grief

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have held hands while exiting a Westminster Hall service for Queen Elizabeth II, a public display that stood out among other stoic members of the royal family.On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family at the ceremonial event honouring the Queen, during which the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service.Following the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, led the departure, with Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands while exiting the chapel behind the duke’s brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate.The display of support and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘He collapsed right in front of me - how guard fainted as I paid my respects to the Queen’

After eight long hours standing in a queue that stretched miles across central London, I finally got to see the Queen lying in state - but it didn’t quite go according to plan. It had just reached midnight when we made it to the airport security-style tent outside Westminster Hall on Wednesday night. We had already switched our phones off and emptied our bags of all food, drinks and liquids. One of those walking with me had his vape taken away, while I quickly spritzed the last drops of a forgotten perfume I had lying at the bottom...
U.K.
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon reveals ‘tense’ moment with Queen’s corgis

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a “tense” moment she witnessed with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Monday (12 September) in front of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Sturgeon recalled a time she and her husband Peter visited the Queen at Balmoral.
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace

The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported. King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.
The Independent

The Independent

842K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy