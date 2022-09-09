NFL DFS Week 1 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

Get the preferred Week 1 NFL DFS picks at every price point.

The NFL season is kicking off this Sunday! Looking to build some winning lineups? Here are some players to consider for the Sunday DFS Main slate.

For this weekend’s slate, I’ve divided the players into tiers. I’ll be pairing my favorite spend-ups with my favorite values, and after looking into the slate, I like stacks from the Ravens, Cardinals, and Colts.

Remember, it's good to send some points back the other way if you're stacking a team with a high implied game total. You want to build your DFS lineups for a shootout. For instance, if you are stacking Cardinals, consider sending back JuJu Smith-Schuster or Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Chiefs as a value receiver on the other side. If you're stacking Colts, why not include Brandin Cooks and hope for some points from Houston, so Ryan and Pittman have to go into overdrive?

Now, let’s look at some fun pieces for Sunday.

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

NFL DFS Top-Tier Plays

Quarterbacks

Superstars Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are both worth spending up for this week.

Mahomes is the highest-priced QB on the slate, and he's also playing in the game with the highest implied total of the week on SISB (54). Vegas is expecting a shootout between two young guns. Mahomes's passing TD total is set at 2.5. The only other QB with that high of a passing TD prop is Justin Herbert, who should also be considered if you're spending up.

Jackson, who is in a contract year, should open the season with a statement vs. a Jets team that surrendered the fourth most passing yards, the fourth most rushing yards and the most rushing touchdowns to opposing teams in 2021. Fire him up.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor is a pretty penny, but he averaged 144 rushing yards per game in his two matchups vs. Houston last year. There's a reason he's pricey.

Austin Ekeler is also in a great spot facing a Las Vegas team that allowed the fourth-most DFS points to running backs in 2021. Ekeler smashed in both matchups last season vs. the Raiders, averaging 122 yards and two touchdowns per matchup.

Wide Receivers

I'm spending up for Justin Jefferson . Why? Well, because he's just that good. I can't wait to see what Kevin O'Connell can do with Jefferson after the season he had with Cooper Kupp. Jefferson's QB is in the value tier, so consider the pair.

Tight Ends

The best spend-up play is Mark Andrews . He should have no problem with a Jets team that ranked 25th vs. the TE in 2021. He's Jackson's favorite target, and he should have a great day on Sunday.

Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

NFL DFS Mid-Priced Plays

Quarterbacks

My favorite mid-tier QB this week is Jalen Hurts . Hurts will match up with a Detroit team that surrendered the seventh-most DFS points to opposing QBs in 2021 while also surrendering the fourth most rushing yards (tied with the Jets at 1,930) and the third most rushing TDs (18) to opposing teams. Hurts is a dual-threat mobile QB that now has AJ Brown in his arsenal, and the Lions won't be able to bite enough kneecaps to stop this Eagles team on Sunday.

Running Backs

I like a few mid-tier running backs this weekend, but let's start with the other side of the Raiders/Chargers matchup. The Chargers may have been worse as bad as the Raiders were vs. the run. Ok, not quite, but, close. Josh Jacobs is well-priced vs. the team that surrendered the sixth-most DFS points to opposing RBs in 2021.

I like Aaron Jones this week vs. a generous Minnesota run defense, and I think he gets in on the receiving game as well. With Davante Adams gone and possibly no Allen Lazard, that leaves Jones as the most familiar target for the reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Minnesota surrendered the most receiving yards in 2021 (3,280).

Najee Harris is also a good choice vs. a Cincinnati team that ranked 19th vs. the run in 2021. His price is muted based on the news he's been playing with a Lisfranc injury, but I expect him to see the volume, and he may not be this well-priced again.

Wide Receivers

Marquise Brown will be in many of my lineups. I can't wait to see Brown paired back up with his college QB in the game with the highest implied total of the week. Vegas expects a shootout, and I expect Brown to be heavily involved.

Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts is a mid-tier option I like as he is most likely serving as the number one receiver for Marcus Mariota. New Orleans surrendered the fourth most DFS points per game to opposing TE in 2021.

Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

NFL DFS Value Plays

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins vs. Green Bay is a play I am willing to make. Vegas has this game total at 47 with only a 1.5-point spread, and I can't wait to see what Kevin O'Connell has in store. I expect some lead changes, and though the Green Bay defense is expected to be improved this year, they surrendered the 11th- most DFS points to opposing QBs in 2021. The price for Cousins allows you to pair him with a top-tier Justin Jefferson.

Running Backs

I'm willing to throw a dart at Kenyan Drake , who I expect to see action vs. the Jets. There's no reason to push Dobbins this week, and Drake could be a sound return on investment at a bargain price.

For all the above reasons that discussed for liking Aaron Jones, I also like AJ Dillon . The Packers RB2 is possibly an even bigger value.

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman is a screaming value vs. a Houston that surrendered the 6th most yards to wideouts in 2021. He's got a better QB this year and a monster target share. His QB, Matt Ryan, is also in this value tier, and if you pair them, you can afford to stack with Jonathan Taylor.

Christian Kirk , Elijah Moore , and Rashod Bateman round out my value wideouts. All three have great matchups and should have plenty of opportunities.

Tight Ends

Zach Ertz is my favorite value at TE for Sunday's main slate. Ertz saw an average of 7.4 targets per game across his last four contests in 2021, and he finished the season with the third-most targets among tight ends. It just adds up since Arizona is without DeAndre Hopkins, the highest implied total of the week, and opportunity. I love this value play.

Another value I love? Hunter Henry . Miami ranked 19th vs. the TE in 2021, and Henry led all receivers in New England with nine touchdowns last year.

More fantasy & NFL coverage: