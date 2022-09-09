King Charles III’s flight lands in London ahead of first national address as monarch

King Charles III has arrived back in London, along with the Queen Consort, ahead of his anticipated first national address as monarch on Friday, 9 September.

Sky News footage shows the King departing from his plane upon arrival at RAF Northolt in west London.

The 73-year-old monarch is also expected to meet with prime minister Liz Truss on Friday.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Charles III will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am on Saturday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

