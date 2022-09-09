ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

VIDEO: Miss Polk County Fair 2022 Pageant

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
You need to login to view this content. Please
. Not a Member? Join Us

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th

Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

'Everyone wants us to help, just not in their backyard' | Cherokee County revokes permit nonprofit helping men beat addiction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County nonprofit in the business of helping men battle addiction is now in a battle to stay open. Vision Warriors purchased the property in 2017, flipping what was once used as temporary housing for missionaries through a church to a faith-based addiction recovery center for men. Cherokee County commissioners allowed the organization to operate but are now revoking its zoning approval.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pageant#County Fairs
weisradio.com

Leesburg Man Killed in Weekend Motorcycle Accident

A Cherokee County resident was fatally injured in a single-vehicle wreck taking place over the weekend. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident reports – 60 year old Bobby Dean Garmon of Leesburg was killed, when the 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert around 6:40 Saturday evening. Garmon was pronounced dead at the scene,
LEESBURG, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5atlanta.com

Cedartown police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, Georgia State Patrol says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Cedartown police chase ended with a crash in Paulding County Sunday evening. At approximately 6:48 p.m. Cedartown police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. According to GSP, they request back up from officers at the Paulding post. GSP Paulding took point in the chase, pursuing a silver passenger car traveling east on U.S. Route 278.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria

Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Polk Today

Polk Today

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy