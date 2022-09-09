VIDEO: Miss Polk County Fair 2022 Pageant

Related
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th
Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, September 13, 2022 report below.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Juvenile
Mendez left from her residence in Centre, AL on Friday (09/09/2022) – between the hours of 11:00pm and 10:00am Saturday (09/10/2022). She should be wearing a pair of red tennis shoes, and carrying a blue Tommy Hilfiger backpack. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. If you have ANY...
Cedartown’s Holloway Hunny Pot Festival set to return this coming Saturday
'Everyone wants us to help, just not in their backyard' | Cherokee County revokes permit nonprofit helping men beat addiction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County nonprofit in the business of helping men battle addiction is now in a battle to stay open. Vision Warriors purchased the property in 2017, flipping what was once used as temporary housing for missionaries through a church to a faith-based addiction recovery center for men. Cherokee County commissioners allowed the organization to operate but are now revoking its zoning approval.
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
Police: Driver fled after crash that ended chase from Cedartown to Hiram, investigation underway
fox5atlanta.com
North Cobb High School student hit by car while crossing street to school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 Atlanta received a news tip coming from Kennesaw that a young girl had been hit by a car while trying to cross the road to get to school Tuesday morning. The witness said he saw the girl laying in the road, unresponsive as several...
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin...
weisradio.com
Leesburg Man Killed in Weekend Motorcycle Accident
A Cherokee County resident was fatally injured in a single-vehicle wreck taking place over the weekend. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident reports – 60 year old Bobby Dean Garmon of Leesburg was killed, when the 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert around 6:40 Saturday evening. Garmon was pronounced dead at the scene,
fox5atlanta.com
Cedartown police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, Georgia State Patrol says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Cedartown police chase ended with a crash in Paulding County Sunday evening. At approximately 6:48 p.m. Cedartown police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. According to GSP, they request back up from officers at the Paulding post. GSP Paulding took point in the chase, pursuing a silver passenger car traveling east on U.S. Route 278.
WXIA 11 Alive
Flags lowered for Cobb County deputies killed serving warrant
11Alive's Molly Oak captured the moment flags were lowered over the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after the deputies were killed. Two suspects were arrested.
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
fox5atlanta.com
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows
Austin Sosebee smiling(Photo/Amber Sosebee) (Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.
UPDATED: Missing Woman in Alexandria
Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
CBS 46
Lovejoy police need your help locating husband accused of murdering wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - The LoveJoy Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in Clayton County just before 8 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman, who family identified as Livingston Jett, was in a car when she was shot multiple times along Grove Way.
Polk Today
