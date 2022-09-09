ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Son’ Director Florian Zeller Signs Multiyear Deal With ‘Call My Agent’ Producer Mediawan

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Oscar-winning French director Florian Zeller ( The Father , The Son ) has signed a multiyear deal with fast-growing European production company Mediawan ( Call My Agent! ) to develop and produce films and high-end TV series across an array of platforms.

Mediawan will finance and produce the films and series, co-producing with Blue Morning Pictures , the production outfit Zeller recently founded with former CAA agent Federica Sainte-Rose. Zeller won an Oscar for the screenplay to The Father , his feature debut as a director, and an adaptation of his own French play of the same name.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Father , starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, received six Oscar nominations, including best picture, and won both for Zeller’s adapted screenplay and the best actor honor for Hopkins.

As an agent in CAA’s Media Finance department, Sainte-Rose was involved in the packaging and sales of such films as Audrey Diwan’s Venice Film Festival winner Happening and Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s Netflix hit The Platform . She worked with Zeller on both The Father and his follow-up, The Son , starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby, which premiered Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival and will have its North American debut at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 12.

Mediawan was set up in 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigass and has quickly grown to become one of Europe’s leading independent production groups, with more than 50 production labels across Europe and Senegal. Mediawan’s stable includes France’s Mon Voisin Productions ( Call My Agent! ), Palomar in Italy, producers of Inspector Montalbano , and U.K. group Drama Republic ( The Honorable Woman , Dr. Foster ). Mediawan also has an international sales and distribution arm, a channel publishing division and a digital content arm.

Zeller is represented by CAA and Adéquat in France, as well as attorneys Carlos Goodman and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”

Jessica Chastain isn’t a big fan of true crime dramas, especially those about serial killers. “I’ve always felt a little dirty watching that stuff,” Chastain, who plays a hospital nurse who suspects her friend and colleague is intentionally killing patients in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Wendell & Wild' Review: A Playfully Devious Animated Romp From Jordan Peele and Henry SelickDamien Chazelle Calls 'Babylon' His "Hardest" Shoot, Debuts Wild Trailer at TIFFTIFF: Alexander Payne's 'The Holdovers' Lands at Focus Features The Oscar-winning actress said true crime dramas...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Flaunt Their Crack Comic Timing in a Tonally Awkward Paul Weitz Film

After spending seven seasons together effortlessly lobbing one-liners as Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were well primed to bring their finely honed comic chemistry to a larger canvas, such as the one offered by the new Paul Weitz feature, Moving On. Unfortunately, they can only go so far in distracting from the fundamental tonal issues that never convincingly jibe with the film’s darker-edged themes. Overlooking a blandly generic title that sounds like something Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau might have taken on back in the ’70s, the revenge-driven satire certainly seemed like the Weitz stuff, coming from a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Kevin Grevioux’s ‘King of Killers’ Getting TV Series Prequel (Exclusive)

King of Killers, the upcoming feature adaptation of the graphic novel by Underworld co-creator Kevin Grevioux, is getting a TV series. The martial-arts action series King of Killers will be a prequel series, set before the action of the feature film and the graphic novel. Red Sea Media, which is producing the film together with Redbox Entertainment, will also bankroll the TV series, producing in association with Dovetale Media, Creative Saskatchewan and Karma Films. The series is set to begin shooting in Saskatchewan later this year with martial arts actor Alain Moussi (Jiu Jitsu) to star.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF:...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Steven Spielberg Says Pandemic Made Him Realize ‘The Fabelmans’ Was a Film He Had to “Get Out of Me Now”

The morning after Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans had its world premiere in Toronto — a screening that immediately catapulted the film into pundits‘ top movie lists going into awards season — the director and his cast sat down to talk about the movie with festival CEO Cameron Bailey. Telling the story of Spielberg’s early life in post-WWII Arizona and his earliest flashes of filmmaking insight alongside family trauma, the film is by far the director’s most personal to date, and stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, based on Spielberg, together with Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogan and Judd Hirsch.More from The...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Vanessa Kirby
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Excited Filmmakers, Party Hosts Embrace Film Fest In-Person Return

As the Toronto Film Festival marks a big post-pandemic return to the physical realm with something almost normal for its 47th edition, the biggest sighs of relief may well come from local Canadian filmmakers and premiere party organizers. “You cannot launch a festival film digitally. You need to build up hype in person. You need to meet people in person to be able to forge relationships to launch your film,” Markhor Pictures producer Shehrezade Mian, who is launching Antoine Bourges’ Concrete Valley immigrant drama in Toronto as part of the Wavelengths sidebar, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: All the Details on the Best Dressed Looks

Major style was served at Monday night’s 2022 Emmys, with television’s biggest stars embracing unabashed opulence on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From Lily James in shimmering Atelier Versace to Zendaya in Maison Valentino and Elle Fanning in a strapless black and pink silk gown meant to evoke thoughts of golden-age Hollywood (by her The Great costume designer Sharon Long), leading ladies indeed were in the mood to channel glamour on Monday evening. More from The Hollywood ReporterEmmys Analysis: TV's Awards Show Celebrating Itself Is in Grave DangerEmmys Snubs: Top Nominees 'Barry,' 'Only Murders in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Hirokazu Kore-eda Opens Up About His Italian Film Influences, State of Japanese Cinema

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda is famous for his films’ small details, vivid characters and delicate but relatable stories. With Broker, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, he decided to both stick to his strengths and make a change. It is the director’s first Korean-language movie, but it tells another Kore-eda story about social outcasts who come together to form a makeshift family. Broker began years ago; Kore-eda developed the idea for the story at the same time he was writing Shoplifters, which later won Cannes’ Palme d’Or in 2018. He quickly assembled a star-studded cast of Korean...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN Films, Points North Institute Announce 2022 American Stories Doc Fellowship Grantees (Exclusive)

CNN Films and Points North Institute have revealed the five recipients of the 2022 American Stories Documentary Fellowship. The artist development program fellowship supports independent documentary filmmakers who, from diverse points of view, are exploring themes unique to American experiences. The five filmmaking teams named as this year’s fellowship recipients include Ameha Molla and Rajal Pitroda; Gabriela Díaz Arp and Karla Claudio Betancourt; Paige Bethmann and Jessica Epstein; Jordan Lord and Abby Sun; and Julie Wyman, Lindsey Dryden and Jonna McKone. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: 'Sidney' Producer on Bringing Oprah Winfrey, Apple on Board for "Long Overdue" Sidney Poitier...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Venice Film Festival#French#European#Caa#Media Finance
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Steven Spielberg’s Heartfelt ‘The Fabelmans’ Premieres to Boisterous Ovation

The world premiere of The Fabelmans — the autobiographical drama from Steven Spielberg — was a family affair, with his three sisters sitting in the audience alongside Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and other actors playing the fictionalized versions of the legendary director’s kin. “This film is a way of bringing my mom and dad back,” said the filmmaker after the screening at the Toronto Film Festival. “And it also brought my sisters closer to me than I ever thought possible. That was worth making the film for.” (Spielberg’s mom, Leah, died in 2017 at the age...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘School for Good and Evil’ Trailer Teases Best Friends Battling It Out as Heroes and Villains in Paul Feig-Directed Fantasy Film

The new trailer for Netflix’s YA adaptation The School for Good and Evil sees best friends training to be future fairy tale heroes and villains in a magic-infused world. But their intended fortunes are reversed when Sophie (Sophie Anne Caruso) is mistakenly dropped into the School for Evil, and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) wrongly lands in the School for Good. “If Sophie becomes evil, none of us survive,” Laurence Fishburne’s character says at one point as their world’s balance of good and evil is thrown off-kilter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFive Emmy Narratives to Expect in 2023: A 'Better Call Saul' Farewell, Limited Race...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Laura Poitras Slams Hillary Clinton’s Film Festival Appearances, Accuses Former Secretary of State of “Engaging in a Kind of Whitewashing”

Hillary Clinton’s fall festival tour generated plenty of bemusement and column inches, and those appearances have now come under fire from Venice’s latest Golden Lion winner. Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival, Laura Poitras — whose new doc, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, took home Venice’s top prize — said it was “alarming to see some of the most powerful people in the world, such as Hillary Clinton, walking the red carpet at Venice and at TIFF, and saying nothing about journalism,” a statement that prompted applause from the audience. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF Hidden Gem: ‘A Gaza Weekend’ Hits Comedic Overtones Without “Cheapening the Suffering”

Films can be given life or put to death in Cannes. Many are born from meetings there. But very few are dreamed up in a rush on the beach while trying to impress an industry exec. A Gaza Weekend is a rare exception, beginning its unlikely journey at the 2009 edition of the festival, where Basil Khalil was casually asked by a sales agent what project he was working on next.  “And I had absolutely nothing,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter. Not wanting to admit his creative shortcomings, the British-Palestinian filmmaker quickly came up with a project off the top of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Talks About the Need for “Time and Training” to Create Lasting Diversity in Hollywood

Ahead of premiering his latest feature, A Jazzman’s Blues, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Tyler Perry sat down for a wide-ranging conversation about the long road to making the period drama and his hope for diversity in the entertainment industry. “I am extremely excited for what has happened. The diversity, the choices, the opportunities,” said Perry in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody. “But I worry because there is such a push for diversity and push for hiring people of color that I have found, in situations, that there are people [who] can be pushed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sanctuary’ Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-Hander

Zachary Wigon, director of 2014’s involving but underseen The Heart Machine, offers another story of confused impulses and competing desires in Sanctuary, a two-hander set almost entirely in a single hotel suite. Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott make an exceptionally good team here, in a film that requires a deep sexual chemistry but keeps sex itself almost entirely out of the picture. Careening from one kind of intensity to another, the encounter excites without prurience and, like the transactions it depicts, is more concerned with psychology than sex in any case. Abbott plays Hal, the heir to a vast hotel fortune...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Ti West Sets ‘MaXXXine’ as Third Film in ‘X’ World

A24 and director Ti West have unveiled MaXXXine as the third film set in the world of their X slasher horror franchise. The announcement was made last night at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the Midnight Madness program during a screening of Pearl at the Royal Alexander Theatre. West will write and direct MaXXXine, with Mia Goth reprising one of her two roles in X.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Tubi Nabs 'Amityville Curse' Novel Adaptation, 'Marry F*** Kill' Genre Pics'Nuclear' Review: Oliver Stone's Lazy Case for Nuclear Power'Devotion' Review: Despite a Passionate Jonathan Majors, This Korean War Epic...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Amy’ Director Asif Kapadia Set to Helm ‘2073’ Documentary Thriller

Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia is set to direct 2073, a documentary thriller set in a dystopian future. Neon, Double Agent and Film4 will co-finance and executive produce the project. 2073 will tackle challenges the world faces and is inspired by Chris Marker’s iconic 1962 featurette La Jetée, about a time traveler who risks his life to change the course of history and save the future of humanity. More from The Hollywood ReporterKeanu Reeves-Fronted Formula 1 Series, Vogue, Wagatha Christie Trial and Asif Kapadia on New Disney+ U.K. Doc SlateRobbie Williams Doc Series in the Works at Netflix, Asif Kapadia ProducingAmy Winehouse Biopic...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Confess, Fletch’ Review: Jon Hamm Offers a Low-Key Spin on the Iconic Chevy Chase Role

An adaptation hoping to reclaim its protagonist from the performer who became synonymous with him in the ’80s, Greg Mottola’s Confess, Fletch may surprise moviegoers who only know Irwin Maurice Fletcher as the affably cartoonish sleuth played by Chevy Chase. Not only are the goofy disguises and many of the quips gone in this version, new star Jon Hamm (successor to would-be Fletches ranging from Jasons Lee to Sudeikis) is barely even trying to make us laugh, setting aside those chops in favor of easygoing charm. While the more mystery/less mayhem approach honors Gregory Mcdonald’s series of Fletch novels, it...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Austria Submits ‘Corsage’ as Entry, Debuts Trailer (Exclusive)

Corsage, Marie Kreutzer’s critically acclaimed period drama starring Vicky Krieps (of Phantom Thread of Bergman Island) as Austria’s tortured 19th century Empress Elisabeth, has been chosen as the Austrian entry for the best international feature film Oscar competition, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. THR has also obtained the film’s trailer, which you can watch below.More from The Hollywood ReporterEmmys: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed Emmys Analysis: TV's Awards Show Celebrating Itself Is in Grave DangerEmmys Snubs: Top Nominees 'Barry,' 'Only Murders in the Building' Fail to Win High-Profile Awards as 'Better Call Saul' Shut Out The film had its world premiere at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Harry Styles Says “Wasted Time” — A Central Theme of LGBT Drama ‘My Policeman’ — Is the “Most Devastating Thing”

It may have been less than a week since Harry Styles was in Venice to talk about Don’t Worry Darling (and to, as he later joked, “spit on Chris Pine”), but Sunday saw the musician and rising film star sit down in Toronto to discuss an altogether different — but just as buzzy — project in which he has a leading role.   My Policeman, from director Michael Grandage and bowing at TIFF on Sunday night, sees Styles play Tom, a police officer in 1950s England who develops feelings for museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). While the two keep their relationship a secret due to the repressive laws of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Vintage Tyler Perry, for Better or Worse

The director's Netflix film is about a jazz musician's decades-long love affair with a Black woman who passes in the Deep South. With A Jazzman’s Blues, Tyler Perry proves himself to be, more than anything, a reliable auteur of serviceable melodramas. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will stream on Netflix on Sept. 23, is an exercise in tropes and caricatures, a game of “spot the cliché.” Nearly all the usual suspects of Black and biblical stereotypes make an appearance here: the tragic mulatto, the mammy, the magical negro, Cain and his brother Abel. They are assembled, like pieces of a familiar puzzle, under Perry’s assured direction and utilitarian screenplay. The result is Hollywood catnip.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy