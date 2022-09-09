ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Most Americans want maximum age limit for elected officials: poll

By Sarah Polus
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCp3X_0hobEwHB00

A large majority of Americans favor a maximum age limit for elected officials, a new CBS News/YouGov poll found .

When asked if there should be an upper age restriction at which point lawmakers are forced to leave office, 73 percent of poll respondents agreed. Only 27 percent of those surveyed did not agree with the idea.

The majority across all political parties polled were in favor of the maximum age limit, with 71 percent of Democrats, 75 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of independents supporting it.

The majority support also held through every age group of respondents.

Most of those polled (40 percent) said 70 would be an appropriate cut-off age. The other ages offered were age 50 (8 percent), age 60 (26 percent), age 80 (18 percent) and age 90 (2 percent).

Currently, the oldest members of Congress are 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). President Biden is 79 years old.

The poll, conducted on a sample of 2,085 U.S. adults between August 29-31, 2022, has a margin of error of 2.6 points points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WBOY 12 News

Here’s who is running in the 2022 West Virginia General Election

Editor’s Note: Some incumbents will not be in the same House of Delegates district they were before. Before the 2022 Primaries, there were 67 districts and there are now 100. Incumbents are marked with: (i) The West Virginia General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, […]
ELECTIONS
WBOY 12 News

These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#New Cbs#Politics Federal#Cbs News#Democrats#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Week 3 High School Football Scores

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The scores for Week 3 of high school football in north central West Virginia will be updated in this story throughout Friday night. Click the link over each game to see highlights for your favorite teams! Oak Glen at North Marion FINAL: 49-0 North Marion Hedgesville at East Fairmont FINAL: 28-14 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WBOY 12 News

Why Barr is breaking from Trump — and the GOP — over Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has emerged as one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy over his handling of sensitive materials, underscoring the growing divide between the former president and his onetime staunch ally. Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News over the […]
POTUS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy