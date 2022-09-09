ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

TODAY.com

Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment

Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
MarketRealist

King Charles III Inherits $500M and Two Castles From Queen Elizabeth

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is saddening indeed, but also a reminder of the circle of life. While much of the U.K. will need time to mourn the death of their queen who reigned for more than 70 years (1952–2022), they must also ready themselves as their new leader, King Charles III, who previously held the title Prince of Wales, assumes his role. Will his net worth get a boost?
The Independent

Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?

Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
Daily Mail

Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
UPI News

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived in London and will remain in Buckingham Palace overnight ahead of her state funeral Monday. The queen's coffin was taken by car from RAF Northholt in west London after being flown aboard a Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster from Edinburgh, Scotland. Her daughter, Anne, was the only one of her four children on the flight.
The Independent

Queen’s coffin arrives in London as late monarch makes final journey to Buckingham Palace

The RAF plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has touched down in London, as the late monarch makes her final journey to Buckingham Palace. Up to a million mourners are expected to pay their respects to the Queen and her seven-decade reign as she lies-in-state at Westminster Hall, with queues already forming in the capital and crowds lining the A40 to view the hearse carrying her coffin.
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth's children walk behind her coffin in Edinburgh

King Charles III and other members of the royal family traveled behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. The procession followed the late monarch’s casket as it was moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place.
Daily Mail

Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
The Associated Press

What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Monday, Sept. 12 — King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown back to London on Tuesday where guards are already rehearsing for next week’s funeral service. Meanwhile, King Charles III is heading to Northern Ireland where residents will pay respects to the late monarch and meet the new one. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
