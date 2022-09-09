ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

Searching for nostalgic, diner-style breakfast comforts in the East Bay

Twenty-one years ago in July, having driven 3,000 miles across the country, my sister and I pulled into Berkeley, the end of the line. It was late and we were hungry — not to mention confused by the unfamiliar summer chill. Given that we were in a college town, and also in America, we rolled down the window and asked some pedestrians to point us towards the nearest diner.
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Not One But Two Oakland Mayoral Candidates Have Been Arrested on Gun Charges

There are ten candidates vying to be the Mayor of Oakland on the November ballot, and two of them have been arrested on gun charges for incidents that happened in 2021. The City of Oakland will elect a new mayor in the upcoming November 8 election. Current mayor Libby Schaaf will be termed out, having served her two full terms. A conventional-wisdom, Cliffs Notes summary of the race, if you haven’t been paying attention, would break this into a likely showdown between current city councilmembers Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao, and former councilmember Ignacio de la Fuente, with however the chips fall in ranked-choice voting likely to determining the winner.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Warn of Dangerous TikTok Challenge Popping Up in Bay Area

An old social media challenge gaining ground in the Bay Area has prompted police to issue a new warning. Viral videos on TikTok show kids pounding and kicking at doors in the middle of the night. Recent videos posted to the Nextdoor pages for Clayton, Concord and Walnut Creek all show the same thing - young teens knocking and kicking on strangers' doors late at night before running away.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
OAKLAND, CA
City
Oakland, CA
iheart.com

WATCH: Wild Bay Area Bum Fight

A viral video that surfaced over the weekend shows a group of unkempt individuals in San Francisco's "SoMa" neighborhood brawling. The reason for the brawl is unknown. In the video, you can see trash thrown about, unsanitary conditions, and a decent sized crowd watching the action. For a known tourist...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kprl.com

Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022

A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland to return land rights to Indigenous group

The city of Oakland plans to return five acres of Joaquin Miller Park to permanent Indigenous control, in one of the first cases of a municipality giving land back to Native people. Under the proposed “cultural conservation easement,” Oakland would retain ownership of the designated area, but the Sogorea Te’...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

‘Injustice’: West Coast Pizza shutters due to $150K labor lawsuit

University Avenue’s West Coast Pizza shut down earlier this year following a $150,000 labor lawsuit filed against the restaurant’s owners. The centrally located shop for late night cheese stick runs and pizza-hungry UC Berkeley students was established in 1992 as part of a chain of cheap pizza places in college areas, according to former owner Jon Guhl, who ran the store from 2000 to 2008.
BERKELEY, CA
moneytalksnews.com

5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity

The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting at Vallejo High School leaves 1 staff member injured

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A fight involving several students broke out in front of Vallejo High School and one school staff member was shot on Tuesday, police said. “This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life,” Police Chief Shawny Williams said. “It’s a sad day (when) […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands enjoy return of the 'Solano Stroll' to the streets of Berkeley and Albany

BERKELEY -- A Bay Area tradition resumed over the weekend as the 'Solano Stroll' returned to the streets of Berkeley and Albany after a COVID pandemic hiatus.The street festival celebrates small businesses and comes at a time of tremendous upheaval.The annual street festival can draw a hundred thousand people to a mile-long section of Solano Avenue, stretching from Albany up to Berkeley.  But one of the biggest attractions is actually one of the smallest: Tiny Teddy, a tea-cup Chihuahua who rides along in a specially created cart."He's pretty famous on the Solano Stroll," said owner Anthony Golden, a fifth-generation Albany...
BERKELEY, CA

