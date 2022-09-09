Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
Searching for nostalgic, diner-style breakfast comforts in the East Bay
Twenty-one years ago in July, having driven 3,000 miles across the country, my sister and I pulled into Berkeley, the end of the line. It was late and we were hungry — not to mention confused by the unfamiliar summer chill. Given that we were in a college town, and also in America, we rolled down the window and asked some pedestrians to point us towards the nearest diner.
SFist
Not One But Two Oakland Mayoral Candidates Have Been Arrested on Gun Charges
There are ten candidates vying to be the Mayor of Oakland on the November ballot, and two of them have been arrested on gun charges for incidents that happened in 2021. The City of Oakland will elect a new mayor in the upcoming November 8 election. Current mayor Libby Schaaf will be termed out, having served her two full terms. A conventional-wisdom, Cliffs Notes summary of the race, if you haven’t been paying attention, would break this into a likely showdown between current city councilmembers Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao, and former councilmember Ignacio de la Fuente, with however the chips fall in ranked-choice voting likely to determining the winner.
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn of Dangerous TikTok Challenge Popping Up in Bay Area
An old social media challenge gaining ground in the Bay Area has prompted police to issue a new warning. Viral videos on TikTok show kids pounding and kicking at doors in the middle of the night. Recent videos posted to the Nextdoor pages for Clayton, Concord and Walnut Creek all show the same thing - young teens knocking and kicking on strangers' doors late at night before running away.
Where people in San Francisco are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Another real estate tech company lays off workers in response to housing slowdown
The company is the latest to reduce its workforce amid a cooling real estate market.
Eater
Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant
Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
The birth of BART 50 Years Ago: A bold, challenging vision to entice commuters out of their cars
The idea was born in 1951. But it took another 20 years of hard work to make that dream come true. Here's a look back at the beginning of how BART came to be.
iheart.com
WATCH: Wild Bay Area Bum Fight
A viral video that surfaced over the weekend shows a group of unkempt individuals in San Francisco's "SoMa" neighborhood brawling. The reason for the brawl is unknown. In the video, you can see trash thrown about, unsanitary conditions, and a decent sized crowd watching the action. For a known tourist...
48hills.org
Mayor Breed suddenly loves transit. Plus: a creeping toxic nightmare in Hunters Point…
Public transit has never been a top priority for Mayor London Breed. She was slow, even resistant, to restoring Muni service after the pandemic. But all of a sudden over the past week or so, transit has been all over her Twitter feed:. What a remarkable coincidence: Lat week, Sup....
kprl.com
Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022
A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
oaklandside.org
Oakland to return land rights to Indigenous group
The city of Oakland plans to return five acres of Joaquin Miller Park to permanent Indigenous control, in one of the first cases of a municipality giving land back to Native people. Under the proposed “cultural conservation easement,” Oakland would retain ownership of the designated area, but the Sogorea Te’...
Daily Californian
‘Injustice’: West Coast Pizza shutters due to $150K labor lawsuit
University Avenue’s West Coast Pizza shut down earlier this year following a $150,000 labor lawsuit filed against the restaurant’s owners. The centrally located shop for late night cheese stick runs and pizza-hungry UC Berkeley students was established in 1992 as part of a chain of cheap pizza places in college areas, according to former owner Jon Guhl, who ran the store from 2000 to 2008.
moneytalksnews.com
5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity
The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
Tiny homes offering possible solution to homelessness, climate change
They may be tiny in size, but these homes are offering up some pretty big solutions. Here's a look at Tinyfest happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds:
Shootout at East Bay marijuana warehouse critically injures 2
Two people are in critical condition following a shootout at an East Bay marijuana grow operation on Sunday morning. An investigation remains ongoing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Shooting at Vallejo High School leaves 1 staff member injured
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A fight involving several students broke out in front of Vallejo High School and one school staff member was shot on Tuesday, police said. “This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life,” Police Chief Shawny Williams said. “It’s a sad day (when) […]
Thousands enjoy return of the 'Solano Stroll' to the streets of Berkeley and Albany
BERKELEY -- A Bay Area tradition resumed over the weekend as the 'Solano Stroll' returned to the streets of Berkeley and Albany after a COVID pandemic hiatus.The street festival celebrates small businesses and comes at a time of tremendous upheaval.The annual street festival can draw a hundred thousand people to a mile-long section of Solano Avenue, stretching from Albany up to Berkeley. But one of the biggest attractions is actually one of the smallest: Tiny Teddy, a tea-cup Chihuahua who rides along in a specially created cart."He's pretty famous on the Solano Stroll," said owner Anthony Golden, a fifth-generation Albany...
