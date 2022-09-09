Read full article on original website
Final NBC Scene Of Long-Running ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cut Short By King’s Speech
Longtime New York viewers of Days of Our Lives got the ultimate Friday cliffhanger today, when the final scene of the final broadcast episode of NBC’s long-running soap was cut short for live coverage of King Charles III’s speech. The soap moves to the Peacock streaming service on Monday. A rep for the show said the episode will run in full in all remaining markets today, and the full episode will be available tomorrow on Peacock. On today’s episode, Camila Banus’ Gabi was visiting a mausoleum to tell her departed love interest about a new relationship. “But, you know, even though…” were the last...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Will 'Immediately Surprise Everybody'
Yellowstone fans have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's upcoming Season 5, which executive producer David C. Glasser says will "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser teased, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened." While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.
Home Improvement is Returning to Hulu
Home Improvement will have a streaming home once more. After disappearing from streaming around three years ago (and raising some questions from one Richard Karn about why it hasn't become available to binge on Disney+), the popular sitcom is returning to Hulu. All eight seasons of the Tim Allen comedy will be available to stream starting September 9.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series
Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
The Diary of a Begrudging Handmaid's Tale Viewer
Nolite te bastardes carborundorum. Don’t let the bastards grind you down. The mock Latin phrase has become synonymous with The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s Emmy-winning adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel. After finding it scratched into the wall of her closet, the phrase becomes a rallying cry for June (Elisabeth Moss), then known as Offred; she later writes it on her own bedroom wall, and in the Season 4 finale, it appears beside the hanged body of Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Releases Official Partner Photos for Season 31: See the Pics
Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started. Though many of fans' favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 […]
The Women of The View Suddenly Realize Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It took five-plus years of daily shows, but the women of The View have finally realized what the rest of the world has known for ages: Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. During a segment ostensibly about the bleached eyebrow trend, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Season 4 Deleted Scene: Classified Information Interrupts a Workout
Magnum P.I. Season 4 releases on DVD Wednesday, September 13. To celebrate, we have an exclusive look at some of the special features on offer for fans of the soon-to-be NBC drama. One of the best things about getting your favorite shows on DVD is that you also get access...
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
Your Guide to the Celebrity Guest Voices of Central Park Season 3
Returning for its third season on Apple TV+ this week, creator Loren Bouchard's animated series Central Park remains a sneakily ambitious piece of television, featuring original music in each episode and leaning heavily on a tremendously talented cast of voice performers. The main cast includes Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr....
Amazon Is Hiding User Reviews For Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
Although critics reviews for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power have been largely positive, the same can't be said of the show's user reviews. At Rotten Tomatoes, where the show current currently boasts an 84% crirics score, its audience score is a lowly 34%. The same is...
Forget the Vampires. Guillermo is the True Hero of What We Do in the Shadows.
Anyone who loves Guillermo de la Cruz should hope he never gets what he wants. Those passionately mixed feelings are part of the magic of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, which began as a simple mockumentary about vampires in Staten Island but has become a hilarious hero's epic.
A Taxonomy of Netflix Baking Shows
Is there anything more comforting than a baking show? Netflix has seen such an influx of baking content in recent years that it's managed to leapfrog the Food Network and the Cooking Channel to become pop culture's top purveyor of all things tasty. Between The Great British Baking Show, Nailed It!, Bake Squad, and their many contemporaries, Netflix may be churning out baking shows faster than it takes bread to rise, but each adds something unique to the platform’s rapidly-growing library. Whether you’re looking for sugar, spice, and/or everything nice, here are the four most common types of baking shows on Netflix:
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Real Girlfriends in Paris and Out of Office Lead Labor Day TV
It may be Labor Day, but television isn’t missing a beat with a mammoth day of premieres and finales. Among the highlights — Bravo bows new reality series The Real Girlfriends in Paris, Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, and Cheri Oteri headline Out of Office, Hulu investigates a triple homicide potentially tied to the Boston Marathon bombing, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy this Monday:
The Rings of Power, Devil in Ohio and McEnroe Headline Holiday Weekend TV
Happy Labor Day Weekend! The return of The Lord of the Rings (which premiered Thursday night on Prime Video) isn’t the only thing worth celebrating this weekend — joining it are a host of other premieres, including supernatural mystery Devil in Ohio, Netflix’s Dated & Related, and Showtime documentary McEnroe.
Christine Baranski Upon Learning The Good Fight Was Ending: 'My Heart Dropped'
Actress Christine Baranski, who has played the character of Diane Lockhart for 13 years between The Good Wife and The Good Fight, says she was "stunned" when she learned that The Good Fight's sixth season would be its last. In a new interview with TVLine, Baranski describes being informed of...
The Crown Will Likely Pause Filming Out of Respect to Queen Elizabeth II
Royal family drama series The Crown will likely pause filming in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, says show creator Peter Morgan. In an email message today, Morgan expressed his sadness about the loss of the monarch and revealed that production on Season 6 of The Crown may halt in deference to the late queen.
