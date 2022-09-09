ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

South Sioux City Community School District issues scam alert

 4 days ago

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Community School District has released a statement stating that they have received calls from community members about possible scam attempts.

The school district said the scam contacts local residents and businesses while claiming to be a company that is trying to raise money for the school’s soccer team.

The school said that what they say exactly can vary, but the callers are bilingual, offer different buy-in levels, and reference the school’s spring soccer season.

The school stated it is currently only taking donations to support renovations at their Activity Complex.

If anyone doubt’s the legitimacy of the call, they are asked to hang up and check if its valid.

The school directs anyone with questions to Lance Swanson who can be contacted at 402-494-2425 or lance.swanson@ssccards.org.

