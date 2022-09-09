Fugitive Friday: September 9

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding.

Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

1. Murquita Goodman – accused of peddling cocaine on the streets of Lee County for two decades

2. Ashley Howard – wanted for violating probation on three counts of animal cruelty

3. Zachary Kenst – a Lehigh Acres felon with 13 active warrants for his arrest

4. Larry Rada – on the run after getting caught with a gun stolen from a police officer

Murquita Goodman

We’re starting off our list this week with a woman who has been peddling highly addictive drugs on the streets of Lee County for the last two decades. Murquita Goodman has two new felony warrants for her arrest – both connected to the sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park. This 39-year-old fugitive was most recently busted back in March for dealing drugs near Clemente Park in Fort Myers. She was released in June with the promise that she’d show up for her next court hearing, which she has chosen to bail on. To date, Goodman has

been booked 26 times locally for a long list of charges, including aggravated battery, theft, fraud, battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding and being a deadbeat mom. She’s also been sent to prison three times – all for her drug-dealing ways. This career offender is 5’4”, 157 pounds and could be using the alias of Kelly Wright to help keep her out of jail.

Ashley Howard

Next up is a woman who knowingly and methodically abused and starved three dogs to the point where they didn’t even have the strength to stand up. A warrant for the arrest of Ashley Howard was issued earlier this week after she violated probation on three counts of animal cruelty. Last year, she brought an emaciated dog named Khaleesi to animal services, claiming she found the poor pup on the side of the road. But the truth quickly came out and revealed that Howard had purchased the dog several months earlier, then made the unconscionable decision to ignore and neglect her, to the point where vets didn’t even think she’d live to see another day. When investigators searched Howard’s home, they found two other dogs in putrid condition, with their little frail bodies nothing more than skin and bones. Howard was jailed and eventually pled guilty to the animal cruelty charges and was released from custody to probation last month. Now, just a few short weeks later, Howard is already in violation. Fortunately for the dogs, there is a good ending to this story. Mutty Paws Rescue saved Khaleesi’s life, brought her back to health and found a new home where she is now thriving. Howard, on the other hand, still has consequences to pay for her actions. She was last known to be living in Estero, and upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.

Zachary Kenst

Also on the run this week is Zachary Kenst, a Lehigh Acres crook who was jailed for breaking into at least a dozen cars during an overnight crime spree. According to reports, Kenst targeted a neighborhood and went from house to house, burglarizing as many cars as he could gain entry to. During his escapades, he stole cash, credit cards, power tools, weapons, electronics and anything else that appeared to have even a small amount of value. He then used the stolen plastic to charge up food and other indulgences. He was quickly busted for that crime and spent eight months in lock up as a consequence. Two weeks ago, he violated the terms of his probation, and now he’s on the run once again. 29-year-old Kenst is 5’9”, 160 pounds and could be laying low with friends in Cape Coral. He has multiple tattoos, including a spiderweb with tombstones on his chest, a cross with a sun on his right shoulder and a skull with an armed man on his left shoulder.

Larry Rada

And coming in last place this week is a convicted felon who got caught not just in possession of a weapon – but one that had been stolen from a police officer. Larry Rada has been on the run for the last week after he violated probation following an arrest for the grand theft of a firearm. Rada was in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop when officers searched the car and found the 23-year-old with a gun. First of all, as a convicted felon, Rada is not permitted to have weapons of any kind on him at any time, for any reason. Then to add insult to injury, a quick check of the weapon showed that it had recently been stolen from an officer. When asked about the gun, Rada offered up several stories, saying that someone else must have put it in his bag without his knowledge. That excuse didn’t bail him out of hot water and Rada found himself behind bars for the 11 th time since his first felony at age 17. Over the years, he’s been jailed for a long list of burglaries, drugs, dealing in stolen property and obstruction. He is 5’10”, 180 pounds and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers. And upon his arrest, Rada will be held without bond in the Lee County Jail.