dakotanewsnow.com
Councilor: More houses won’t solve affordable housing problem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest “accessible housing” district proposed for the northeastern part of Sioux Falls is not effectively addressing the city’s growing affordable housing problem, according to one city councilor. Pat Starr, who represents the northeast district, also told Dakota News Now...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Midwest Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
KELOLAND TV
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
KELOLAND TV
Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
KELOLAND TV
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
KELOLAND TV
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
Health Connect South Dakota Can Change Your Life On One Saturday
You may have seen or heard the term Health Connect of South Dakota somewhere and wondered what it's all about. It just happens to be an integral part of our healthcare community. Health Connect of South Dakota is located at 2011 W. 26th Street (Suite 203) in Sioux Falls. It...
dakotanewsnow.com
Artisanal ice cream shop, El Chamoy, coming soon to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An artisanal Mexican ice cream shop is coming to central Sioux Falls. One of the owners of El Chamoy, Veronica Limon, said she’s expanding from her shop in south Sioux City since many of her customers drive in from Sioux Falls. She said in the winter months, she doesn’t want them to go without their El Chamoy, so she’s opening another shop just west of downtown Sioux Falls.
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
On May 30, 2019, Governor Noem, along with six other passengers, set off from Pierre in the state's King Air 200 plane. They landed in Custer State Park, before heading to Vermillion, Aberdeen, and back to Custer State Park before returning to Pierre.
gowatertown.net
Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota’s Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
KELOLAND TV
One dead, one injured in Lincoln County motorcycle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in South Dakota say one person is dead and another is hurt after a weekend crash west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10. A motorcycle was heading west when it took a left turn. The driver failed to take the curve and went into the ditch. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the bike.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th. The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
brookingsradio.com
August burglary in White found to have included catalytic converter thefts
An additional loss has been reported from an August burglary at a business in White. The burglary occurred sometime during the night of August 20 or early morning of August 21. Some $15,000 worth of tools were stolen. It was discovered last week that catalytic converters had been stolen from...
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Roberts County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed for OWI by Inwood
INWOOD—A 24-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, near Inwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, and defective or unauthorized muffler system. The arrest of Dylan Scott Thiner stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Lexus 250 clocked at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
dakotanewsnow.com
Group files lawsuit against Wholestone and City of Sioux Falls
The Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown kicked off at the beginning of September with 19 participating restaurants. We caught up with a couple of the participants to see how things are going so far.
Deaths of men found in S.D. camper ruled as homicide, suicide
Minnehaha County authorities have an update on the deaths of two men near Buffalo Ridge on August 18.
