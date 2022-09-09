Read full article on original website
HPD investigating burglary on Fairview Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday morning on Fairview Drive. A woman told officers someone went into her home in the 400 block of Fairview and took her engagement ring and her daughter’s Android tablet. No suspects are named and total value of the stolen property is...
Suspect in July shooting incident wants bond reduction
One of two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning, with the judge taking a bond motion under advisement for now. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius...
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
Man charged after drugs found in Goodlettsville
A man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested at a motel in Goodlettsville.
Hartford Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A Hartford man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a vehicle chase in Ohio County. Donnie Simpson, 26, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, driving on a DUI suspended license, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault of a police officer, non-payment of fines and served failure to appear warrants.
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
Armed man arrested at Riverfest, charged with terrorism over planned festival shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man was arrested at Riverfest on Saturday after police received tips that he threatened to hurt people at the festival. At about 11:12 a.m., the Clarksville Police Department received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was a threat to the Riverfest festival, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Man served with warrant for shooting incident
An arrest warrant has been served against a Hopkinsville man an alleged shooting incident. It says that on August 31, 44-year old Carlos Crenshaw of Hopkinsville went to a home where he had been warned to stay away from and fired a gun toward the occupied residence. Two shell casings...
HPD now serves as after-hours EPO filing location for women
Effective immediately, the Hopkinsville Police Department on North Main Street is Christian County’s new filing location for female petitioners after-hours emergency protective order processing. Women seeking to file an after-hours EPO may now do so at HPD after 4:30 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a...
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Police have released more information about a man that was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and hitting a police officer’s vehicle on Durrett Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Deonta White for an EPO violation on East 19th Street...
Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest
A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
Clarksville police searching for runaway 15-year-old
Clarksville police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.
Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested
Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about...
Madisonville Police Department looking to hire school resource officer
Authorities in Madisonville, Kentucky, are looking to hire a school resource officer. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department said Tuesday that they were looking for a qualified applicant to fill the position. According to MPD, anyone looking to take on the job should be a retired police officer that's in...
3 arrested after traffic stops lead to seizure of illegal drugs in Stewart County
The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to remain diligent on traffic stops after three stops made this week led to the seizure of illegal drugs.
Madisonville Police Department hiring 911 dispatchers
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Madisonville Police Department Emergency Communications Center say they are looking for 911 dispatchers. They say applications are open to anyone interested in fulfilling the job’s duties. Officials say dispatchers play a very important role in the safety of the community. MPD...
Kentucky man charged, accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at Murray State students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a man is facing serious charges after throwing a device resembling a Molotov cocktail at students on a university campus. Police said 19-year-old Jack Epperson of Murray is facing two counts of attempted assault and possession of a destructive device. According to...
