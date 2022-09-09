ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 10, 11 & 12

Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. RANDOLPH O. GRADY, SR., Harkers Island. Randolph O. Grady, Sr., 93, of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morehead City, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern police looking for missing person

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s drug unit announces arrests

Within the past month, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit have arrested the following eleven (11) people;. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Linwood Whitley, 34...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy