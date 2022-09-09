Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Crews called to large fire at Mortons Gap business
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews fought a large fire in Mortons Gap. It broke out Tuesday afternoon at the saw mill on White City Road. We couldn’t get specific information from officials on scene, but we’ll check back in for details.
wkdzradio.com
Westbound Lane Restriction On I-24 In Lyon County Tuesday
A section of Interstate 24 in Lyon County will be restricted to one lane Tuesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says one westbound lane will be restricted near the 49-mile marker to allow a memorial service for Kentucky State Police Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was killed in the line of duty along I-24 in 2015.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
whopam.com
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
whopam.com
HPD investigating burglary on Fairview Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday morning on Fairview Drive. A woman told officers someone went into her home in the 400 block of Fairview and took her engagement ring and her daughter’s Android tablet. No suspects are named and total value of the stolen property is...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
wcluradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
whopam.com
Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified
The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
WBKO
BGPD arrest suspect allegedly involved in string of crimes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have provided an update regarding the string of robberies over the weekend. The robberies occurred at the Huck’s on Morgantown Road, Minit Mart on Morgantown Road, Family Dollar Store and Super 8 on Cumberland Trace over the weekend. Reports indicate that all of the robberies included the suspect pointing or brandishing a gun at an employee, except for the incident at Funky Bean which is considered a burglary.
wevv.com
Railroad repairs to impact drivers in Hopkins County
An emergency repair is needed at a railroad crossing in Hanson. The crossing that is on need of repair is on State Route 260 in Hanson. According to CSX, the work is necessary and will require an emergency road closure next week. The crossing will be closed September 14 but...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show
A nice crowd was on hand Friday and Saturday for the annual Hopkinsville Antique Tractor and Small Engine Show at Cherokee Park in Hopkinsville. Your Ag Edge was on hand for the parade of power Saturday morning. 2022 Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show.
wnky.com
BGPD working multiple robberies in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five robberies occurred this past weekend in several parts of the city in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department stated they are still trying to determine if the same suspect committed all the robberies. According to BGPD, the robberies took place at Minit Mart on Morgantown Road, Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road, Hucks on Morgantown Road, Super 8 and Funky Bean.
14news.com
Providence Police Department gets new K-9
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County School Officials say the Providence Police Department now has a K-9 that will help with not only the schools, but the county. They say because of the rise in opioid and other drug related arrests, there was state authorization to fund a K-9 unit.
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park
Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday's drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.
WSMV
Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about...
Comments / 2