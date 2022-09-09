Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Locals say if lake’s name is offensive to Native Americans, change it
Impressive homes ring a clear blue lake in Oxford Township. Docks extend into the water, anchoring large boats of all kinds. People sit quietly in a rowboat, waiting for the fish to bite on a sunny September afternoon. Many enjoying Squ– Lake, in southwestern Oxford Township, don’t know that its...
The Oakland Press
Walk Against Hate targets all forms of bigotry
The Anti-Defamation League of Michigan, an organization that works against antisemitism, is holding a Walk Against Hate in Southfield that will take a stand against all forms of bigotry. The walk on Sunday, Sept. 18, will raise funds for ADL’s programs, such as those that promote education against hate in...
The Oakland Press
Railroad safety initiative, ‘Operation Clear Track,’ runs Sept. 19-25
The Waterford Police Department is joining forces with law enforcement agencies through the United States in a safety plan to reduce preventable deaths and injuries near railroad tracks and trains. Operation Clear Track — reportedly the single largest rail safety initiative in the nation — will be held Sept 19...
The Oakland Press
2 missing person cases from Southfield resolved, both found safe
A teen girl reported missing from Southfield has been found safe, police said. The Southfield Police Department sent out an alert Tuesday about Asiah Moore, 16, who had last been seen at her home on Sept. 12. Early Wednesday, police said she had returned home safely on Tuesday evening. Another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Man accused of killing his grandmother to get psychiatric evaluation
A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother will undergo psychiatric testing, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. During a Sept. 12 pretrial hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack will be evaluated for criminal responsibility and competency as he faces open murder and firearms charges for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72.
The Oakland Press
Case against mother, sons charged in Emilio Valdez murder case advances to circuit court
The case against two brothers and their mother charged in connection with the 2018 murder of a man shot and thrown into a Pontiac lake is proceeding to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam in 50th District Court on Sept. 14, Judge...
The Oakland Press
$5 million grant aims to help kids after school
Fabiola Molina-Portillo’s voice quivered a bit as she told a group of reporters Tuesday why her generation is considered fragile. “We have hit rock bottom after rock bottom,” she said. “There’s a whole lot we’ve gone through in our lives.”. Molina-Portillo, 18, is a Pontiac...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Lake Orion man thought he had meet-up with 15-year-old, brought cocaine to Pontiac rendezvous
A tip to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office led to an Orion Township man being charged with two felonies after allegedly trying to meet up with a girl he thought was 15 years old and allegedly bringing cocaine with him. Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was arraigned Wednesday on accosting/enticing/soliciting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by
The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 16 and beyond
• MotorCity Cage Night XII: Nov. 18, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit, $33+. • Maysa: Feb. 9, Sound Board, Detroit, $47+. • Wheel of Fortune: Oct. 22, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $57+. On sale 10 a.m. Sept. 16. • 15th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, Pokey Bear, King George, Calvin...
The Oakland Press
Farmington Hills recognizes exemplary employees
The City of Farmington Hills recently honored seven employees for exemplary service in 2021. Outstanding employee award recipients had been nominated by co-workers based on job performance, service to the public, rapport with fellow employees and contributions to the city and their respective departments. Those honored include:. • Outstanding Employees:...
The Oakland Press
SUV driver killed in collision with semi truck
An SUV driver was killed Tuesday night in a collision with a semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, police said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road at around 9:30 p.m. to find the SUV heavily damaged in a wooded area nearby and the driver inside, dead. His name has not yet been released, but police said he was 55 years old and from Detroit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
City of Southfield awards 2022 Community Pride winners
The city of Southfield hosted its annual Community Pride Awards Ceremony, Sept. 8, in the Southfield Pavilion to recognize residents, neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses for their property beautification efforts. All winners were mailed personal congratulatory letters from Mayor Ken Siver. More than 100 residents along with neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses...
The Oakland Press
Teen girl reported missing from Southfield
A teen girl has been reported missing from Southfield, and police are asking the public’s assistance in finding her. According to the Southfield Police Department, Asiah Moore, 16, was last seen at her home in Southfield on Sept. 12. She’s described as African American, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 183 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and has black and light brown box braids. When she went missing, Asiah was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray Adidas gym shoes.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
The Oakland Press
Column: Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Rent’ opens Wayne State theatre season
Theatre and Dance at Wayne launches its 2022 – 2023 theatre season with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson rock musical “Rent,” which runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at the Hilberry Theater, 4743 Cass Avenue in Detroit. Set in 1989 in New York City’s East...
The Oakland Press
Vibe Credit Union hosts ribbon cutting and soup kit packing event at Novi branch
Vibe Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new branch located at 44777 W. Twelve Mile Road in Novi, Aug. 24. Community members and City of Novi officials Erick Zinser, Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police and Sheryl Walsh-Molloy, Director of Communications were in attendance. As part of the...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Cranbrook Kingswood at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s boys soccer
A scoreless first half gave way to an exciting second where Orchard Lake St. Mary’s cracked the scoring column first converting a penalty kick and then Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood roared back with two goals of their own to take home a 2-1 victory Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022 in Orchard Lake, Michigan.
The Oakland Press
Detroit Opera combines real and virtual in ‘The Valkyries’
You’ve never seen an opera staged quite like Detroit Opera’s “The Valkyries.”. Directed by the company’s Artist Director Yuval Sharon, the adaptation of Act III of Richard Wagner’s “Die Walkure” blends live performance — including on-stage motorcycles — and pre-recorded 3D animation to create an immersive new imagining of the piece. It was premiered July 17 at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Los Angeles Times praised it as “live animation operatic history,” blending traditional and futuristic elements while still remaining “absolutely traditional Wagner.” Students from Detroit’s College for Creative Studies (CCS) worked on some of the production’s animation.
The Oakland Press
Cranbrook rallies with two unanswered second-half goals to beat rival OLSM, 2-1
ORCHARD LAKE — The Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Cranes erased a second-half deficit to defeat the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Eaglets, 2-1, in a key Catholic High School League match Tuesday night. “We really enjoy playing Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. (They have) an outstanding coach in Keith Jeffery. I...
Comments / 2