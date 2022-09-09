ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

The Oakland Press

Locals say if lake’s name is offensive to Native Americans, change it

Impressive homes ring a clear blue lake in Oxford Township. Docks extend into the water, anchoring large boats of all kinds. People sit quietly in a rowboat, waiting for the fish to bite on a sunny September afternoon. Many enjoying Squ– Lake, in southwestern Oxford Township, don’t know that its...
The Oakland Press

Walk Against Hate targets all forms of bigotry

The Anti-Defamation League of Michigan, an organization that works against antisemitism, is holding a Walk Against Hate in Southfield that will take a stand against all forms of bigotry. The walk on Sunday, Sept. 18, will raise funds for ADL’s programs, such as those that promote education against hate in...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

2 missing person cases from Southfield resolved, both found safe

A teen girl reported missing from Southfield has been found safe, police said. The Southfield Police Department sent out an alert Tuesday about Asiah Moore, 16, who had last been seen at her home on Sept. 12. Early Wednesday, police said she had returned home safely on Tuesday evening. Another...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of killing his grandmother to get psychiatric evaluation

A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother will undergo psychiatric testing, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. During a Sept. 12 pretrial hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack will be evaluated for criminal responsibility and competency as he faces open murder and firearms charges for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

$5 million grant aims to help kids after school

Fabiola Molina-Portillo’s voice quivered a bit as she told a group of reporters Tuesday why her generation is considered fragile. “We have hit rock bottom after rock bottom,” she said. “There’s a whole lot we’ve gone through in our lives.”. Molina-Portillo, 18, is a Pontiac...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by

The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 16 and beyond

• MotorCity Cage Night XII: Nov. 18, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit, $33+. • Maysa: Feb. 9, Sound Board, Detroit, $47+. • Wheel of Fortune: Oct. 22, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $57+. On sale 10 a.m. Sept. 16. • 15th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, Pokey Bear, King George, Calvin...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Farmington Hills recognizes exemplary employees

The City of Farmington Hills recently honored seven employees for exemplary service in 2021. Outstanding employee award recipients had been nominated by co-workers based on job performance, service to the public, rapport with fellow employees and contributions to the city and their respective departments. Those honored include:. • Outstanding Employees:...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

SUV driver killed in collision with semi truck

An SUV driver was killed Tuesday night in a collision with a semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, police said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road at around 9:30 p.m. to find the SUV heavily damaged in a wooded area nearby and the driver inside, dead. His name has not yet been released, but police said he was 55 years old and from Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

City of Southfield awards 2022 Community Pride winners

The city of Southfield hosted its annual Community Pride Awards Ceremony, Sept. 8, in the Southfield Pavilion to recognize residents, neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses for their property beautification efforts. All winners were mailed personal congratulatory letters from Mayor Ken Siver. More than 100 residents along with neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Teen girl reported missing from Southfield

A teen girl has been reported missing from Southfield, and police are asking the public’s assistance in finding her. According to the Southfield Police Department, Asiah Moore, 16, was last seen at her home in Southfield on Sept. 12. She’s described as African American, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 183 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and has black and light brown box braids. When she went missing, Asiah was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray Adidas gym shoes.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11

Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Vibe Credit Union hosts ribbon cutting and soup kit packing event at Novi branch

Vibe Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new branch located at 44777 W. Twelve Mile Road in Novi, Aug. 24. Community members and City of Novi officials Erick Zinser, Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police and Sheryl Walsh-Molloy, Director of Communications were in attendance. As part of the...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit Opera combines real and virtual in ‘The Valkyries’

You’ve never seen an opera staged quite like Detroit Opera’s “The Valkyries.”. Directed by the company’s Artist Director Yuval Sharon, the adaptation of Act III of Richard Wagner’s “Die Walkure” blends live performance — including on-stage motorcycles — and pre-recorded 3D animation to create an immersive new imagining of the piece. It was premiered July 17 at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Los Angeles Times praised it as “live animation operatic history,” blending traditional and futuristic elements while still remaining “absolutely traditional Wagner.” Students from Detroit’s College for Creative Studies (CCS) worked on some of the production’s animation.
DETROIT, MI

