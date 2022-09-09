San Diego Top 25 football voter isn't exactly in Hog heaven after turning in first ballot

The honor of serving as one of the voters in the Associated Press top 25 football poll lasted all of about, oh, 14 hours.

I turned my ballot in late Monday night after Clemson’s victory over Georgia Tech and after spending way too much time determining the nation’s best teams — and in what order — after playing only one game against opponents whose quality this season also is virtually unknown.

Within minutes of the poll’s posting late Tuesday morning, fans from the great state of Arkansas started reaching out to me.

They were not happy.

My transgression: Leaving Arkansas off my ballot after the Razorbacks’ 31-24 season-opening victory against Cincinnati.

A sampling from Twitter included references to ... well, we can't print those.

There also was a shot at America’s Finest City.

From Lounge Hog (@JesseDavidFox91): “He covers sports for San Diego. Not like he actually knows what a competive sports team looks like.”

Although I do know how to spell competitive.

There was at least one clever response, from Stolz (@Stolzerback), who posted a meme of a child’s doll with the text “Show us on this doll where Arkansas hurt you.”

Arkansas never did anything to hurt me, and this was nothing against the Razorbacks.

In fact, San Diegans are forever in Arkansas' debt for providing us with Chargers wide receiver Lance Alworth, who starred for the Razorbacks from 1959-61.

Then again, San Diego supplied Arkansas with men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman, who graduated from USD.

A couple people questioned how I could leave the Hogs out while including North Carolina State, which edged East Carolina 21-20.

From Doty (@MasonDoty): “Please explain how you have NC State that was gifted a win by unranked ECU at #17 yet Arkansas isn’t even in the Top 25?”

Maybe subconsciously I felt badly for the Wolfpack, here in December for the SDCCU Holiday Bowl, who were left standing by themselves when UCLA backed out with COVID issues five hours before kickoff.

Or maybe it’s because N.C. State returns quarterback Devin Leary, who passed for 3,433 yards and 35 TDs, and 10 starters from a defense that was ranked 18th in the nation a year ago.

What’s interesting is how so many Arkansas fans focused on a voter who didn't vote for their team rather than celebrating those who ranked the Razorbacks No. 16 in the nation. This, without proving much more than they did a year ago with a 38-17 season-opening win over Rice.

Last year, Arkansas, coming off a 3-7 season, didn’t receive a single vote after that Week 1 victory.

In Week 2, the Razorbacks beat Texas 40-21 and jumped into the top 25 for the first time in five years, checking in at No. 20.

It looked like a big win at the time, the Longhorns being ranked No. 15 and all.

By season’s end, Texas was unranked.

So how big a victory was it really?

That brings us to the polls and what they really mean, especially in the opening weeks of the season.

The AP poll includes the ballots of 63 writers and broadcasters from across the country, who rank teams from 1-25, with 25 points for first, 24 points for second and so on down to one point for 25th.

The teams then are ranked by their point totals.

Right now, do we really know how good anybody is this season?

I would guess most voters start by doing what Captain Louis Renault suggested in Casablanca: “Round up the usual suspects.”

Then it’s looking at what teams coming off a good season have the most returners, considering those who benefited most from the transfer portal, etc.

How good a predictor is all that?

Look at last season’s initial AP top 25 poll — missing were 14 teams that were ranked in the final poll of the season.

Four top 10 teams — No. 3 Michigan, No. 5 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Michigan State — weren’t even ranked in the preseason poll.

In fact, 11 of the top 20 teams in the final poll were not ranked to start the season.

It wasn’t until midseason that voters started getting things dialed in. In Week 6, the top 25 included 19 teams that would be in the final poll.

Are teams slighted from week to week? Maybe they are and maybe they aren’t.

Check back on Jan. 9 after the national championship game is over.

Maybe Arkansas fans are quick to squeal because of something that happened decades ago.

After a little investigation, I chalked it up to lingering bitterness handed down over the past 3-4 generations.

In 1964, Alabama finished No. 1 and Arkansas No. 2 in the final AP poll, which was conducted at the end of the regular season.

Alabama lost to Texas in the Orange Bowl, however.

When Arkansas beat Nebraska in the Cotton Bowl, it left the Razorbacks as the only undefeated team in the nation.

Oops.

A year later, the AP waited until after the bowl games to crown the national champion.





