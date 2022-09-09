ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old on Baker Dr in Greensboro, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old.

According to Greensboro Police Department Daniel Yarborough, 18, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a teenager was shot on Aug. 19.

Person seriously injured in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say

The 14-year-old victim died in the hospital several days later.

Police said that they responded to the 200 block of Baker Drive on August 19 just after 8 p.m. about a shooting, when they found the 14-year-old seriously injured.

