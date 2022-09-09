18-year-old arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old on Baker Dr in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old.
According to Greensboro Police Department Daniel Yarborough, 18, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a teenager was shot on Aug. 19.Person seriously injured in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say
The 14-year-old victim died in the hospital several days later.
Police said that they responded to the 200 block of Baker Drive on August 19 just after 8 p.m. about a shooting, when they found the 14-year-old seriously injured.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 6