Kanye West says he's releasing all grudges ... due to Queen's death

By Indy100 Staff
 4 days ago

It's what she would have wanted...

Kanye West says he letting go of his many grudges and celebrity beefs - following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He posted a black square on Instagram with the words: "Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning in the light."

People who swiped left on the post then saw a black and white photograph of the Queen.

The reaction on social media - to her majesty achieving the seemingly impossible - was swift.

One Twitter user asked: "Who had “The queen settling kanye’s insta beef” on their 2022 bingo card?"

Another said: "The death of Queen Elizabeth made Kanye West let go of his endless beefs for one day. Her power was indeed immeasurable."


The beef list is pretty long. He's clashed with Adidas, Gap, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian - all of whom can seemingly breathe a sigh of relief today.

Earlier this week Courteney Cox took a swipe at Kanye after he said her hit TV show, Friends , was "not funny".

Meanwhile the rapper appeared to try start a war with Kris Jenner , which was presume is now over. We'll see how long it lasts...

Indy100

How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment

One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Young girl's heartfelt reaction to Queen's death leaves people in tears

A young girl has melted the hearts of a nation with an emotional reaction to the Queen's death. In a clip shared on TikTok, Han (@hanbao0909) wrote: "My little niece is devastated about the passing of Her Majesty. R.I.P".When asked why she was crying, Jasmine responds, "I'm going to miss our Queen," before giving her auntie a hug. The girl sobbed while watching the news break, telling Han how she was learning about the Queen at school.Han consoled her niece, saying: "It's fine, Jasmine. It's okay." Hundreds of empathetic viewers rushed to the clip, with one calling the Queen "magical...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man who correctly predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles III

A man who went viral after correctly predicting the date the Queen would die has issued a stark warning about King Charles III.The man named Logan Smith posted on Twitter in July claiming that Queen Elizabeth II would pass away on 8 September 2022 – a date which we have sadly learned to be correct.But his royal death predictions didn’t stop there, as he then went on to state he believes King Charles will die on 28 March 2026.Smith’s tweet from over two months ago quickly went viral after news of the Queen’s death and, according to The Mirror, his...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Americans think the Queen will be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas's baby

People online have been sharing a wild theory that Queen Elizabeth II will be reincarnated as internet personality Trisha Paytas's baby for a while now - and following Thursday's news they seem to be running with it. Paytas, 34, revealed she was pregnant with her first child late last year which led to jokes that important public figures may be reincarnated as her future child. The jokes turned into a theory after Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with Covid earlier this year. Although Her Majesty made a full recovery, people continued to circulate it.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The Queen once 'shrieked with laughter' at crude joke she overheard at palace

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 but her great sense of humour lives on.Over the years, The Queen has built a reputation for being reserved and unwaveringly dedicated to the throne and her country. Every now and then, however, the public got a glimpse of her private side that was full of humour and delight. Simply put, The Queen is a jokester and people also enjoy being let in on the joke when they can.According to MyLondon, The Queen was previously told a R-Rated joke that left her in stitches. The joke, apparently, was so inappropriate, one person on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Anthony Bourdain's disgusted reaction to someone toasting the Queen is going viral

A video of Anthony Bourdain sourly reacting to a toast to the Queen is going viral after Queen Elizabeth's death.Bourdain, who died in 2018, was a renowned chef, author, documentarian, and apparently ... aristocracy-hater. In season 11, episodes 3 of Bourdain's food and travel series Parts Unknown Bourdain travels to Newfoundland, Canada where he has dinner with a group of friends and fellow chefs. As they begin a cheers one man dedicates the toast "to the Queen," referring to Queen Elizabeth II who served as a constitutional monarch over Canada for 70 years.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAs...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Queen Elizabeth II apparently chose to watch 'Twin Peaks' over Paul McCartney on her birthday

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people are sharing their beloved memories of her - and there are some crackers.According to Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti, Sir Paul McCartney once was snubbed by the Queen during a performance at her birthday because she wanted to watch Twin Peaks instead.Speaking to NME in 2011, Badalamenti said once while he and McCartney were working to compose music together for the TV show, the former Beatle shared the story. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"When he met her, he started to say, ‘I’m honoured to be here...
MUSIC
Indy100

Royal fans think the Emmys snubbed the Queen

The 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony got emotional with touching and heartfelt tributes to late stars in the In Memoriam section.But the late Queen Elizabeth II was left out of the segment on Sunder evening - and some fans believe she was snubbed.People swiftly took to Twitter to slam the Television Academy for not honouring the late monarch, who died last week.One person wrote: "I'm almost surprised they didn't get The Queen into the In Memoriam #Emmys.""Huge Emmys in memoriam snub for the queen," another added.A third wrote: "The in memoriam section didn't feature Queen Elizabeth, even after all she's done...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Piers Morgan and son team up on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is arguably the one person that Piers Morgan can never stop chatting about. And the bizarre fixation and seeming disdain of Markle is well-documented.But now, Morgan's scorn has taken a new turn as his son, Spencer, joined him in the negative commentary of the Duchess of Sussex.On Sunday (11 September), Spencer took to his Twitter account to speak on Markle and the "narrative" of racism she experienced within the royal family."The Meghan criticism is 'racist' narrative… always seems to overlook the first couple years where she was loved by everyone "Convenient," his tweet reads.Sign up to our free...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The Queen once skipped a Paul McCartney concert to watch Twin Peaks instead

Stories and anecdotes from the Queen’s life continue to re-emerge after the news of her death was confirmed this week – and the latest involving Paul McCartney and Twin Peaks is one of the best so far. A resurfaced interview from Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti has shone a light on the TV preferences of the monarch. As it turns out, Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan of the influential David Lynch series and even avoided a private gig from the former Beatle in order to watch it. McCartney had been due to entertain her on her birthday in...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

People are astonished by accuracy of TikTok 'time travellers' prediction about the Queen's death

A self-proclaimed "time traveller" on TikTok has surprised people after their prediction of the Queen's death was only less than a month off.The anonymous person posting under the TikTok username @timetraveller_2082 said the monarch's life would end this year, along with some other unfortunate events over the next 23 years.In the viral video, they wrote: "I am a real time traveller. In 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake. In 2030 GTA 7 is released.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "Queen Elizabeth went in 2022, October 4. In 2046, Niagara Falls has a huge blockage, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Pete Davidson's sister writes tribute to their dad who died on 9/11 and it's heartbreaking

Pete Davidson’s younger sister Casey shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram about their late father, who was a firefighter killed in the September 11 attacks.“This year, more than ever, I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you, and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl,” the 25-year-old captioned her post.Casey was only three years old while her comedian brother was seven when their father, Scott Davidson, died while on duty responding to the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers.Scott Davidson, who was 33 years old, and five other firefighters from Ladder Company 118...
BROOKLYN, NY
Indy100

Pundit compares Royal family to 'House of the Dragon' and people are confused

A political pundit likened the royal family to the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon - and people on social media have questions.Femi Oluwole, the English commentator and writer, took to his Twitter to share his sentiment using a screenshot of a Daily Mail article.The article said that Kate Middleton and Prince William gushed over a baby and spoke with the child's mother on Saturday (10 September) while accepting flowers from well-wishers following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II."Just finished watching House Of The Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off, set in a world where women are constantly...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

What will happen to the Queen's corgis?

After news that the Queen had died sadly broke last Thursday, many were left wondering what would happen to the nation.Questions were posed about the line of succession, her funeral, and the country's mourning period.People also wondered what will happen to her beloved corgis.It has since been confirmed by his spokesperson that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor despite being divorced, will look after the dogs, Muick and Sandy.Prince Andrew gifted the Queen Muick in 2021, while Sandy was a 95th birthday gift from Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.Sign up to our...
ANIMALS
Indy100

BBC reporter roasted for totally deadpan explanation that the Queen didn't really film with Paddington

A BBC reporter has been mocked online for his deadpan explanation about the Queen's famous sketch with Paddington Bear.The sketch was part of her Platinum Jubliee celebrations earlier this year and showed Paddington turned up for lunch at the palace, as the pair shared where they liked to store their marmalade sandwiches.Since the Queen's passing on September 8, the scene has been remembered, with mourners even leaving sandwiches and Paddington Bear toys as tributes at Buckingham palace.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt was brought up by a BBC reporter who shared "insight" into how the clip was filmed."Can...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

What are beige flags? The new TikTok trend that means you are too boring to date

There's no denying dating can be complicated – and just as we've become familiar with red flags, there's now a rainbow of colours added to the mix. There are green flags (positive indicators the relationship is compatible), pink flags (minor issues or relationship concerns that should be monitored) – and now beige flags. Coined by TikToker Caitlin MacPhail, beige flags essentially outline a dull, uninteresting person with a generic dating profile that gives the impression they can't be bothered.Typical examples are using puppy pics (that don't belong to them) as a substitute to cover up for lack of personality, or...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

