Kanye West says he's releasing all grudges ... due to Queen's death

Kanye West says he letting go of his many grudges and celebrity beefs - following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He posted a black square on Instagram with the words: "Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning in the light."

People who swiped left on the post then saw a black and white photograph of the Queen.

The reaction on social media - to her majesty achieving the seemingly impossible - was swift.

One Twitter user asked: "Who had “The queen settling kanye’s insta beef” on their 2022 bingo card?"

Another said: "The death of Queen Elizabeth made Kanye West let go of his endless beefs for one day. Her power was indeed immeasurable."





The beef list is pretty long. He's clashed with Adidas, Gap, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian - all of whom can seemingly breathe a sigh of relief today.

Earlier this week Courteney Cox took a swipe at Kanye after he said her hit TV show, Friends , was "not funny".

Meanwhile the rapper appeared to try start a war with Kris Jenner , which was presume is now over. We'll see how long it lasts...

