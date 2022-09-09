ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night.

Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around 9:48 p.m. on September 7. According to police, the report of the dispute said the two passengers were fleeing the area and the TCAT bus driver was following them.

Police eventually found the driver on West Green Street. He told officers that Johnson and Adams were drunk and “belligerent”, so he asked them to get off the bus. As they did, the driver said Johnson punched him in the face and Adams spit on him.

Both Johnson and Adams were located nearby and arrested. Both were charged with 2nd-degree Harassment and released with tickets to appear in the Ithaca City Court on September 28.

IPD is still asking anyone who saw the incidents—especially anyone riding TCAT Bus #30 that night—to contact police in any of the following ways:

  • Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
  • Police Administration: 607-272-9973
  • Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
  • Anonymous Email: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Shaun Potts
4d ago

yea! Released on appearance tickets. do whatever you want and there's no consequences!

IN THIS ARTICLE
