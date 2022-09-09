ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

​Why Prince Harry’s Kids Can Now Use ‘Prince’ & ‘Princess’ Titles After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZRxZ_0hobANgG00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor are now able to use the titles “Prince” and “Princess,” following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 9. The two kids are now allowed to use the titles, because they are now the grandchildren of a sovereign (King Charles III), whereas they were great-grandchildren to Queen Elizabeth, according to The Guardian.

Despite Archie, 3, and Lili, 1, now being able to use the titles, King Charles may make changes to the protocols that would not allow Harry and Meghan’s kids to use the titles “prince” and “princess.” In order to stop his grandchildren from receiving the new titles, Charles would need to issue a Letters Patent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RUkC_0hobANgG00
Meghan holds Archie as she sits next to Harry. (Shutterstock)

During Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the couple said that they’d learned that Charles had planned to have a smaller monarchy, so it was likely that he would change protocols to not allow Archie and Lili to use the HRH titles and be called “prince” and “princess.” Queen Elizabeth’s father King George V had set up the current protocols, which gives all sovereign children and grandchildren the right to use the titles back in 1917. While King Charles may make changes in the future, he has not yet made the adjustments.

When Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen’s health was in decline, Harry, as well as his brother Prince William, flew to Scotland to see their grandmother at Balmoral. Following her death, Harry and Meghan’s Archewell website was updated with a black background that simply had a memorial to the Queen. “In Loving Memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the website said, as well as having the years of her birth and death listed.

Following his mother’s death, Charles paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in his first statement as King. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he wrote.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

King Charles III: 1st Photos Since Queen Elizabeth II’s Death As He Prepares For Speech

King Charles III is mourning the loss of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but he also still has a job to do. After Queen Elizabeth passed on Sept. 8, Charles officially became the King of England, and he’ll have to address the nation about his mother’s death on Sept. 9. Although King Charles spent the night at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen passed away, he was photographed heading back to the U.K. on the morning of Sept. 9. In the pictures, King Charles looked somber as he rode in the backseat of a car, which was headed to the airport. King Charles was joined by his Queen Consort Camilla, who was seated in the front and also appeared grief-stricken.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Oprah Winfrey
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Reveals How Prince Louis, 4, Reacted To Death Of ‘Great Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton was very forthcoming with a group of fans outside Windsor Palace as she revealed how one of her three children reacted to the loss of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The newly-minted Princess of Wales said Prince Louis, 4, referenced his late great-grandfather, Prince Phillip, when he spoke about the death of the British monarch, as reported by Roya Nikkhah. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,’” Kate explained, per Roya.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal superfans camped on Mall for Queen’s funeral told by police to pack up tents

Police have told royal superfans camped out on the Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral to pack up their tents for “security reasons”.Footage showed a policewoman telling the group: “I understand why you guys are here but obviously there’s loads of stuff going on, we can’t have tents here for security reasons and under regulations.“So I’m going to have to ask you to pack everything up and take your tent down.“It’s up to you where you go but if you do end up camping somewhere else, you’ll probably be asked the same thing again.”She then says: “You can sit here,...
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Join Royal Family To Greet Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Palace

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, joined other royal family members to receive Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace in London, England on Sept. 13. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed sitting in a car as they set out to join King Charles III, his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and more for the somber moment, which happened after the coffin departed RAF Northolt Airforce Station in Ruislip. They were dressed in black as they continue the 10-day period of mourning for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How to watch the Queen’s funeral on TV: Start times and schedule for BBC iPlayer, ITV and Sky

The TV viewing arrangements for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II have been announced. After the Queen’s death aged 96 on Thursday 8 September, it was announced that a state funeral would be held on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey. As one of his first acts after being proclaimed as the new monarch, King Charles III declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday and a national day of mourning. After a period of laying-in-state at Westminster Hall, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects, the Queen will then be moved...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess#Uk#Guardian#Letters Patent#Hrh
HollywoodLife

Prince Edward’s Kids: Everything To Know About Lady Louise & James, Viscount Severn

The Royal Family is made up of many people, who are descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-ruling monarch of the United Kingdom was married to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, from 1947 until his death on April 9, 2021. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, 58, is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and is number 13 in the line of succession. But his two kids, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, are also in line to succeed the throne. Get to know the two royal grandchildren below!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
239K+
Followers
21K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy